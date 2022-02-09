After a neck-and-neck first half, the Eisenhower boys used a barrage of 2nd-half 3-pointers to bury Ardmore 82-67 on Tuesday night.
Ziaire Walton hit four 3’s in the 2nd half, five for the game, finishing with 25 points. Kelvyun Mitchell had four triples of his own, ending with 18 points.
The Eisenhower girls, meanwhile, struggled to capitalize on good looks at the basket early against Ardmore, and a late rally fell short in a 41-32 loss.
Inside-outside combo works wonders for Ike boys
The teams slugged things out in the first half, with a basket-plus-foul by Jordyn Brown 3.8 seconds before halftime giving the Tigers a slim 34-33 halftime lead.
“We went into halftime and I told them I basically wasn’t pleased with the way they were playing, that I needed to see better effort,” Eagles coach Jamey Woods said. “I told them they worked too hard to play the way they were playing.”
With three-and-a-half minutes left the 3rd quarter, the Eagles trailed by 4 points. But a turnover by Ardmore allowed Mitchell to hit some free throws before Walton hit a 3 to give Ike the lead. With less than 1:30 left in the quarter, Mitchell drilled a 3-ball to make it a 4-point lead. Ike led by six after the 3rd, and ran away with matters in the 4th.
When Mitchell and Walton weren’t hitting from deep, Ike’s bigs were taking control down low, as well as hitting jump shots. Darius Coppage finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Kingston Tito not only had 10 points, but also flashed his versatility with ball-handling and passing ability that belied his 240-pound frame.
Eisenhower swept the series season with Ardmore, a team who played in the Class 5A state semifinals a year ago. Woods said he’s proud of his team for the way they’ve played in important games, but hopes to see his players carry that same mindset, regardless of opponent.
“I’ve been trying to get my players to play everybody the same way, no matter who it is,” Woods said. “When we play Lawton High, we play MacArthur, we play hard, and I told them we need to play with that same passion every time.”
Ike girls can’t overcome slow start
Despite good looks throughout the 1st quarter, Eisenhower could only come away with two points after eight minutes. Similarly, the Eagles only mustered three points in the 3rd quarter, trailing 34-14 heading into the final frame.
But Mariah Hall got hot in the 4th quarter, scoring eight of her team-high 12 points. Ky’lan Seaton and Nariyah Grant each hit 3-pointers in the 4th quarter, as Ike outscored Ardmore 18-7 in the final quarter. However, the early hole proved too much for the hosts to dig out of.
Both Eisenhower teams visit Fort Gibson on Friday.