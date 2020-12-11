DUNCAN — While jingle bells, hot cocoa and other familiar signs of December crop up all over, another winter tradition revved up once again on Thursday as the Southern Oklahoma Invitational basketball tournament in Duncan started.
Unfortunately for the two representatives from Lawton, it was not a very merry start to the tournament. The Lawton High girls dropped their first-round game to Chickasha, 56-32. Meanwhile, the Eisenhower boys — finally playing their first game, but having to do so without their head coach — kept it close with Bishop McGuinness, but couldn’t pull off the upset, falling 58-56.
Without coach, Ike boys fight hard, fall late to McGuinness
Coaching changes are always difficult. Coaching changes during a pandemic are have provided uniquely nightmarish scenarios for new coaches. For Daryl Collins, he didn’t get to have more than about half his varsity roster for any given practice. Once he got players back from football, the team had to quarantine. Heading into Thursday’s game, the team had about a week of workouts, no scrimmages and three games that had been canceled.
To top everything off, Collins was still quarantined on Thursday, having to watch the team over his phone while his assistants coached his squad.
“It was brutal,” Collins said. “I had a couple of things I wanted to yell, but they couldn’t hear me.”
Against the No. 9 team in Class 5A, the Eagles fell behind early, despite an impressive 10-point opening quarter by newcomer Jamel Graves. But after his hot start, Graves got into foul trouble and only scored four points the rest of the way. Cory McClelland and DJ Robinson picked up the slack in the middle quarters, putting Ike within striking distance heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles even had the lead with about a minute left, but some key mistakes wound up giving the Irish the chance to win. Despite the loss, Collins was proud of his team, and of his assistants.
“They kind of got thrown into it. I’m proud of them,” Collins said. “We’re still a long ways to go, because really we’re just a week in. The first quarter really scared me, but they kept fighting. They never quit. That’s probably what I was most proud of.”
McClelland finished with 11 points while Robinson had 9.
The Eagles (0-1) play in the consolation bracket at 11:30 a.m. today against Comanche County neighbor Cache, who lost to Ada.
LHS girls still growing under booth
Similar to the Ike boys, the Lawton High girls are under the tutelage of a new coach. And like the Ike boys, Ron Booth’s team is dealing with the perils of COVID-19. The Lady Wolverines are down to nine players on the varsity roster. Booth is starting two freshmen and a sophomore who didn’t play last year.
“They’re growing, they’re learning,” Booth said. “They just need time to mature in this situation and this whole season is going to be about adapting to the situation, whatever it may be.”
After trailing by 9 after one quarter, LHS made some adjustments that led to Chickasha only outscoring the Wolverines by four points over the next two quarters.
“We switched to a man (defense) out of the zone,” Booth said. “We were getting plenty of shot opportunities, we just weren’t making them.”
Dalena Fisher once again led the way in scoring with 17 points. The Wolverines (0-3) play Douglass at 10 a.m. today.
Also in the SOI, the Duncan boys and girls both won, while the Cache girls beath Capitol Hill to punch their ticket to the semifinals.
All SOI games can be seen via live stream on the Duncan Demon Athletics YouTube page.