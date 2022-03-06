Ice and snow left several high scoring league bowlers at home again last week as leagues from Thursday and Friday were canceled due to hazardous driving conditions.
League officials played it safe and told their bowlers to stay off the roads if possible.
Included in the cancellations were the Entertainers, Goodtimes, TNT and Guys and Dolls from Thunder-bird Lanes and with the closing of Fort Sill, the Golden Years, Suburban and Friday Night Mixed Rollers were a no go as well.
Of those that were able to carry on business as usual, one thing that was quite noticeable was seeing a lot of bowlers names from past seasons making the honor roll for the first time in a while.
It is nice to see that they are still around the bowling scene.
League Highlights
We did manage a few good sets last week starting with the honor roll high series of 781 by Troy Hardin.
Hardin kicked the month of March off with games of 265, 278 and 238 to make up the series bowled in the His and Hers’ at Thunderbird Lanes last Tuesday evening.
Showing no partiality to the left or right side of the lanes, Jim Bomboy lined up on the right side and was a close second to the left-handed Hardin on this particular night, scoring a 768 for series on games of 245, 269 and 254.
Finishing off His and Hers’ news, Judy Lloyd put together a 600 series on the nose that ended up the week’s high set for the women.
Rick Chapman was the Early Birds high roller with games of 242, 256 and 231, Chapman led the 700 club with a 729.
James Middleton started with a big 269 score to assist in his second place standing with a 704 after added games of 214 and 221 and Patrick Caton rounded out the league’s top three with 700 even on games of 266, 211 and 223.
Robert Copeland was the senior bowler of the week with a 715 posted in the Socialites where he had games of 193, 257 and 265 and Dale Perry hit hard luck with a 699 set for the day’s high in the Entertainers.
After games of 215 and 216, Perry ran out of pins with a 268 closer to come within a pin of the 700 marker.
Meanwhile, Perry’s Gal-Pal Sandra Minnick topped the ladies high game chart with a nice 245 posted for her middle game.
Closing out the week’s adult league highlights, we find David Sherwood with a 690 for the night’s high series in the Tuesday Night Mixed at Twin Oaks where he rolled 191, 266 and 233 and congrats to Kenneth Jackson for a rolling a super 265 game off a 154 average.
Youth Highlights
Caden Burk was the top youth bowler with a 607 series bowled in the TBird Legends league on games of 199, 162 and 246.
Jaeden Ellis was in the zone scoring 226, 175 and 197 for a 598 set, also from the Legends, and Ali Biscaino rolled a career high game and series to round out the top three while bowling in the TOBC Oak Trees.
Biscaino started and ended her night with a 180 score but it was the middle game that made all of the difference as she finished with eight strikes in a row for a career high 237 game.
Biscaino also started game three with a strike for a career best 9-in-a-row achievement.
Needless to say, her heart rate was higher than her average before it was all over with but it’s all a part of the game.
Congratulations Ali B!
Jacobi Ellis was the TBird HotShots high roller, putting together games of 128, 106 and 127 for a 361 off a 99 average.
Cash Hill was 31 pins over average with a 127 game, Dexter Jackson was over average all day to post a 308 series and Joseph Resler finished on a good note with back to back 107 games off a 95 average.
And bowling in the bumper assisted TBird MiniShots; Knox Hill posted his first 100 game of 101.
No-Tap News
High rollers David Fishbeck and Kenny Ratke were back in the mix for last week’s Tuesday No-Tappers where Ratke took the lead 280-266 for game one.
Fishbeck slammed out a no-tap 300 game to tighten the bout, with Ratke only managing a 277, but he rebounded for the win scoring 260 to Fishbeck’s 243 for the high series honors of 817, leaving Fishbeck with second best for an 809.
The gig the surprised us all was the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama that was in fact held last Friday after-noon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Yes folks, eleven brave and bored soles bundled up and headed to the lanes for a make shift Colorama to fill the void and to get their bowl on!
Leading after three games was Roy Johnson with an 809 handicap total, followed by Sam Bowman with a 760.
Diane Frame took the top spot for the ladies with a 738.
There were no taker for the Scratch Singles side action but honorable mention goes to Lee Brown for a no-tap 300 game and to Sam Bowman for a 297.
Mystery Doubles paid only first place scores but event director Richard Jacoby drew pairings for all three games to insure no duplicate winners.
Taking first place for game one was the team of Roy Johnson with Tony Faustner for a 585.
Game two winners were Diane Frame with Robert Copeland for a 472 and game three went to Sam Bowman and Lee Brown for a 597.
Strike pot winners were Cleo Travis, John Troutman, Diane Frame and Sam Bowman but none of the special challenge shots were won.
Sue Avis went first, looking for the ’21 Jackpot’.
Sue rolled a nine and then a seven and then another seven, busting with 23.
Randy Travis struck and then got a nine count to go out on the ‘Match Play’ shot, Diane Frame needed eight but only got seven in the ‘Pill Draw’ and John Troutman did not leave a split for the ‘Snake Bite’ prize.
And Roy Johnson came very close to finding Waldo, leaving only the #2 pin, along with the head pin on his first attempt.
Jacoby was feeling generous and gave Johnson another try but this time he left the 5-9, meaning once the head pin got hit and the game was over.
The next Senior No-Tap Colorama will be next Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.