The SHOT Show, held each winter in Vegas features outdoor products from nearly every possible outdoor activity, but a show sponsored by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), ICAST, held last week in Orlando is showing off what’s new for the fishing industry.
The Orange County Convention Center opened its doors to manufacturers, buyers and media from around the world to experience the latest innovations in fishing tackle, gear and marine products, as well new designs in apparel, sunglasses, coolers and other outdoor lifestyle categories. More than 15,000 attendees from 71 countries were on hand to see the latest the sportfishing world has to offer.
“ICAST is the annual gathering point for the entire sportfishing industry,” said ASA President Glenn Hughes. “We bring together more manufacturers, buyers and media than any other sportfishing trade event in the world. That means more new products, more business opportunities, more media coverage and incredible networking possibilities for everyone who attends.”
Five acres of water and open space outside the OCCC’s North Building, On the Water, sponsored by Lowrance, is a chance for buyers and Media Editorial badge holders to have some fun while testing the latest tackle, gear, electronics, kayaks and SUPs.
“Because we bring so many in our industry to a single location, manufacturer’s exhibit their entire product lines,” said Blake Swango, ASA’s vice president for Trade Show and Membership. “Companies also tailor product launch schedules especially for ICAST’s New Product Showcase. It all adds up to great opportunities if you’re a buyer or a media member looking for new products and new stories.”
The New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer, is a once-a-year opportunity to see the latest and greatest innovations all in one place. The New Product Showcase embodies the sportfishing industry’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit and rewards that ingenuity with awards in 29 categories for “Best of Category” and, ultimately, one “Best of Show.”
The “Best of Category” awards were presented during the Wednesday night New Product Showcase Awards Reception, sponsored by SiOnyx. Winners were selected by credentialed buyers and media from around the world who vote for the best of the new product entries.
Some of the Best of category winners for this year’s show are:
· Boating Accessories – Plano Molding Frabill Ultralight Conservation fish net
· Boats and Watercraft – BOTE apex pedal drive kayak
· Eyewear – Costa Del Mar Untangled collection
· Footwear – XTRATUF ankle deck boot sport
· Cooler and Bait/Storage – Plano Frabill universal bait station
· Cutlery, Hand Pliers or Tools – Bubba — Product: cordless Electric Fillet Knife
· Electronics – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc. — Product: MEGA 360 Imaging
· Fishing Accessory – Kahuna Wagons sidekick fishing and beach wagon
· Fishing Line – PowerPro — Product: Moon Shine Braid
· Kids’ Tackle – Anything Possible Brands proFISHiency NERF micro spin cast combo
· Tackle Management – Plano Synergy — Product: Plano EDGE
· Terminal Tackle – Sharkbanz Fishing the Zepplin, shark deterrent tackle
· Freshwater Soft Lure – Pure Fishing Berkely PowerBait Gilly
· Freshwater Hard Lure – LIVETARGET — Product: Erratic Shiner
· Freshwater Reel – Rather Outdoors Strike King Chick Magnet flat sided crankbait
· Freshwater Rod – Pure Fishing Abu Garcia Zenon rod
· Rod & Reel Combo – Pure fishing Abu Garcia Veritas baitcast combo
Some of the more interesting items from this year’s show include:
Black Widow Security System — A security net for belongings carried in the bed of an uncovered truck or trailer? What a great idea. ArachNet “Black Widow Security System” product will automatically detect tampering and sound an alarm and attract attention to interrupt any attempted crime in progress. It provides a high level of security and peace of mind for any person hauling valuables that can’t be locked away.
Comprised primarily of motion-detection security alarm, remote control, and elasticized netting, the netting is shaped like a spider web with adjustable hooks for quick and easy fastening over a load. The center of the webbing contains a detachable water-resistant alarm system. This battery-powered unit (9v battery) includes a loudspeaker, wireless receiver, sensor, and timer. It can be armed and unarmed wirelessly by the vehicle owner carrying the remote control.
Kaku Kahuna paddleboard — A paddle board loaded with fishing accessories, the Kaku Kahuna boasts a simple, yet effective, design featuring a Kaku Modified V hull bottom with a triple keel paired with an SUP-style top deck. The open deck offers the option to go from simple SUP to fully-rigged professional fishing SUP platform. The 8-inch storage hatch with bag insert offers hull storage, and there are plenty of accessory rigging options in the 18 inch recessed aluminum top load gear tracks. This ultimate fishing paddle board also features multiple tie down points for chair and/or cooler mounting, an integrated mounting setup for the Micro Powerpole Shallow Water Anchor.
Caddycan — is a portable trash can that makes waste disposal easy. Whatever your outdoor lifestyle experience, this multi-purpose recreation and travel companion gear offers a simple and convenient way to remove, conceal and secure waste of any kind. Now you can enjoy being in unspoiled outdoor spaces by easily eliminating debris and clutter from view. Its heavy duty water-resistant liner is easily removable, washable and reusable.
Big Bite baits — this soft plastic lure company exploded on the market a few years ago, now offers over 4,000 different soft baits and terminal tackle. New for this year are the Kamikaze Swimon and Kamakaze Craw.
Swimon is designed to be used as a trailer for a vibrating jig, swim jig or a spinnerbait. It has a vertical segmented body and tail profile to provide a real baitfish appearance. The segmented body section gives you a full body to run your hook through to keep the bait in place and the Swimon has built in ridges located in front of the tail for added tail movement along with a tail that features unique ridges and holes which create a realistic baitfish swimming action.
Kamakaze Craw offers the same segmented features as the swimon with the addition of ridges and holes in the claws to make the bait appear more aggressive. Designed for use as a jig trailer or to be fished Texas rigged, the new offering comes in 11 colors.
Bonus Youth Deer Hunts Set
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife has set 12 Bonus Youth Deer Hunts on private Lands in several areas of the state. Interested youth must apply by Aug. 20.
Youth deer hunters have a unique opportunity to participate in one of 12 bonus antlerless deer hunts that will take place on private land. Most of these are areas where deer populations are growing and this is a way to help reduce those numbers.
Hunts will be held in the following counties:
· Beckham County — Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16 (two hunts), Dec. 10-11, Dec. 17-18.
· Ellis County — Oct. 8-10.
· Latimer County — Dec. 3-4.
· Love/Carter Counties — Dec. 10-11.
· Love County — Oct. 14-15, Dec. 3-4.
· McClain County — Oct. 15-17.
· Sequoyah County — Oct. 15-17.
This year, 76 youths will be selected to receive one of the bonus private lands antlerless deer gun permits. To be eligible, youths must have completed hunter education requirements prior to applying and must be age 12-17 at the time of their scheduled hunt.
“These hunts are on private property and should provide young hunters a great opportunity to see some deer as well as a chance to potentially harvest a doe,” said Bill Dinkines, Chief of Wildlife for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission has endorsed the youth hunt program, and we are thankful for the landowners’ willingness to allow these kids the opportunity to hunt on their properties.”