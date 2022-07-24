The SHOT Show, held each winter in Vegas features outdoor products from nearly every possible outdoor activity, but a show sponsored by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), ICAST. held last week in Orlando is showing off what’s new for the fishing industry.
The Orange County Convention Center opened its doors to manufacturers, buyers and media from around the world to experience the latest innovations in fishing tackle, gear and marine products, as well new designs in apparel, sunglasses, coolers and other outdoor lifestyle categories. More than 15,000 attendees from 71 countries were on hand to see the latest the sportfishing world has to offer.
“ICAST is the annual gathering point for the entire sportfishing industry,” said ASA President Glenn Hughes. “We bring together more manufacturers, buyers and media than any other sportfishing trade event in the world. That means more new products, more business opportunities, more media coverage and incredible networking possibilities for everyone who attends.”
Five acres of water and open space outside the OCCC’s North Building, On the Water, sponsored by Lowrance, is a chance for buyers and Media Editorial badge holders to have some fun while testing the latest tackle, gear, electronics, kayaks and SUPs.
“Because we bring so many in our industry to a single location, manufacturer’s exhibit their entire product lines,” said Blake Swango, ASA’s vice president for Trade Show and Membership. “Companies also tailor product launch schedules especially for ICAST’s New Product Showcase. It all adds up to great opportunities if you’re a buyer or a media member looking for new products and new stories.”
The New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer, is a once-a-year opportunity to see the latest and greatest innovations all in one place. The New Product Showcase embodies the sportfishing industry’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit and rewards that ingenuity with awards in 29 categories for “Best of Category” and, ultimately, one “Best of Show.”
The “Best of Category” awards were presented during the Wednesday night New Product Showcase Awards Reception. Winners were selected by credentialed buyers and media from around the world who vote for the best of the new product entries.
Some of the Best of category winners for this year’s show are:
· Novelties and Wellness – Garmin Quatix 7 smartwatch
· Boating accessories – Pure Fishing Frabill Recharge aerator
· Eyewear – Baijo sunglasses by Roca
· Footwear – AFTCO Ankle deck boot
· Apparel warm weather – Simms Fishing SolarFLex guide cooling hoodie
· Apparel cold weather – AFTCO Barricade Rain suit in acid camo
· Electronics – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics MEGA Live Imaging Targetlock
· Fishing Accessory – Pure Fishing Frabill Witness weigh net
· Fishing Line – Pure Fishing Spiderwire Durabraid Hi-Vis Yellow
· Kids’ Tackle – Simms Fishing Kid’s Tributary Waders
· Tackle Management – Pure Fishing Plano EDGE Frog Box
· Terminal Tackle – Z-Man Fishing Products DieZel Eye jigheads
· Freshwater Soft Lure – Pure Fishing Berkely PowerBait PowerStinger
· Freshwater Hard Lure – Berkley Slobberknocker
· Freshwater Reel – Shimano Stella FK
· Freshwater Rod – St. Croix Legend Tournament Bass rod
· Rod & Reel Combo – Shimano Spheros SW Combo
Some of the more interesting items from this year’s show include:
Bluebird Tech Shirts — The Bluebird Tech Elite Sun Hoodie, is the most advanced performance material on the market. The unique material that we developed was created to keep you protected from the sun while also keeping you cool and very very very comfortable. The custom designed hood allows you to keep the sun off of your neck and ears at all times. While UPF 30+ The cutting edge breathability always you to stay extremely cool on the hottest of days.
Bayou Classic Sp10– is a 14-Inch High-Pressure Cooker is a traditional choice for all outdoor cooking adventures. Steam, boil, fry, and homebrew! All welded, 14-in wide cooking surface supports large stockpots up to 62-qt capacity. Heat Resistant Paint, No-Rust Cast Aluminum Burner, and 360° windscreen protection show that we understand the importance of presentation – as well as function. 48-in LPG hose increases distance of propane tank away from wide diameter stockpots.
Big Bite baits – this soft plastic lure company exploded on the market a few years ago, now offers over 4,000 different soft baits and terminal tackle. New for this year are the B6 Line Thru Siwmbaits.
The B6 is a ready to fish line thru swimbait available at a serious value for any angler. It features an injected body with a weighted tube system that allows you to easily pass your line thru the bait for rigging with an included Gamakatsu treble. It has a hard kicking tail when retrieved at any speed. It is also heavier than many line thru swimbaits allowing it to be fished deeper or in windier conditions in addition to a tantalizing standard retrieve near the surface.
Huk Pro Short — The A1A Pro lineup was developed with guide-focused features and day-after-day durability by those who make their living on the water. These shorts feature 50+ UPF sun protection, a 5-pocket design, zippered back pockets, 2-way stretch, a plier pocket, adjustable comfort waistband, a scout button, plastic utility D ring, and a perforated gusset and back yoke for durability. The fabric is finished with a Durable Water Repellent which repels water, keeping you dry and agile.
What the Fin Fish Heads Shirts — WTF — What The Fin? Long-Sleeve Performance Sun/Water Shirt Keeps You Cool & Dry with Antimicrobial Design to Keep you Fresh — The WTFZinc technology design alleviates bacteria build up and delivers superior moisture-wicking features to improve your body’s core performance. WTFTechTM will last the life of the garment, ensuring that the UPX 50+ UV-certified material continues to wick away moisture.
Under Armour Micro G Kilchis Slips — Built for the water, with outsoles that stick to slippery surfaces like wet boat decks and rocks. And comfort? That’s where responsive UA Micro G® cushioning comes in. Highly breathable, quick-dry textile upper. Slip-on design with collapsible heel & stretch collar for multiple ways to wear.
Wildlife Department offers tips for leaky ponds
Pond leaks can spring for a number of reasons, including natural occurrences, the age of outlet pipe or drain structures, or even inadequate construction.
The best way to avoid a leaky pond is to properly build one from the start, but even a well-constructed pond may develop leaks as it ages, said Stacey Priest — Assistant Hatchery Manager at the J.A. Manning Fish Hatchery in Medicine Park. Some newly constructed ponds can appear to leak severely just after construction, but this is likely due to the soil needing time to completely saturate and swell to seal against leaking.
Tree roots, ground shifting, or critters that dig into the banks or dam can also cause problems, adds Priest. Most of these leaks can be prevented with proper maintenance, though some things can go unnoticed.
If you see a small drop in the water level it may not indicate a leak at all. Evaporation and seepage can result in a slight drop, especially in warmer climates. During the warmer months and in times of lower humidity, a pond may lose over a quarter of an inch of water in a day. If the pond doesn’t have a continuous water supply, this can be noticeable over time. Water losses over 12 inches may indicate a leak, however, and should be investigated.
During droughts, the water level may drop significantly and the exposed sides may crack as they dry out, leaving them vulnerable to leaks when the pond refills.
Priest offers these tips to help correct leaks. The first step in repairing a leak is to locate the area where the water is escaping. Common areas to look at are any outlet pipe or drain structures to ensure they are still intact. These structures can corrode with age and are likely areas for leaks to form.
Look closely at the outer areas of banks and dams to see if there are damp spots where water may be escaping through holes in the pond itself; many times indicated by the presence of water-loving plants growing where there usually isn’t water.
Inert food-grade dyes can also be used to locate potential leaks. One indicator is a rapid loss of water down to a certain level. In this scenario, the leak can usually be identified around the banks of the pond with a thorough inspection.
A surefire way to fix a leaking pond or to fix a leak that hasn’t been located is to drain the pond and compact the existing soil, provided there is a good mix of clay. If the existing soil is too coarse, clay should be added in layers from 6 inches to one foot thick. The exposed soil should not be allowed to dry or freeze as this can lead to cracking and potential leaking.
Chemical additives can be used but most require the pond be drained and dry to be mixed into the existing soil then compacted again. The cost of all of these solutions vary based on availabilities and have varying rates of success.