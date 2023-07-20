ICAST showcasing new fishing products

The SHOT Show, held each winter in Vegas features outdoor products from nearly every possible outdoor activity, but a show sponsored by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), ICAST. held this week in Orlando is showing off what’s new for the fishing industry.
The Orange County Convention Center opened its doors to manufacturers, buyers and media from around the world to experience the latest innovations in fishing tackle, gear and marine products, as well new designs in apparel, sunglasses, coolers and other outdoor lifestyle categories. More than 15,000 attendees from 71 countries were on hand to see the latest the sportfishing world has to offer.
“ICAST is the annual gathering point for the entire sportfishing industry,” said ASA President Glenn Hughes. “We bring together more manufacturers, buyers and media than any other sportfishing trade event in the world. That means more new products, more business opportunities, more media coverage and incredible networking possibilities for everyone who attends.”
Five acres of water and open space outside the OCCC’s North Building, On the Water, sponsored by Lowrance, is a chance for buyers and Media Editorial badge holders to have some fun while testing the latest tackle, gear, electronics, kayaks and SUPs.
“Because we bring so many in our industry to a single location, manufacturer’s exhibit their entire product lines,” said Blake Swango, ASA’s vice president for Trade Show and Membership. “Companies also tailor product launch schedules especially for ICAST’s New Product Showcase. It all adds up to great opportunities if you’re a buyer or a media member looking for new products and new stories.”
The New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer, is a once-a-year opportunity to see the latest and greatest innovations all in one place. The New Product Showcase embodies the sportfishing industry’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit and rewards that ingenuity with awards in 29 categories for “Best of Category” and, ultimately, one “Best of Show.”
Some of the more interesting items from this year’s show include:
Perfect Caster - Join the future of fishing with the Perfect Caster. Our smart fishing reel is the perfect learning tool for beginners and the ideal solution for anglers with disabilities. With its patented technology and automatic casting capabilities, the Perfect Caster makes fishing easier, more efficient, and accessible to everyone - $55
Relentless Titanimum Fillet Knives – Relentless Knives USA fillet knives incorporate a strip of ultra-hard carbide and crushed diamonds on one side of our blade to create a differential hardness that lets our blade sharpen as you cut. Our knives are 100% titanium, so they’ll never rust, and our TrueGrit grip provides a superior grip in all conditions. This technology is exclusive and unlike any other knife $200
Vibe Tumblers – Quality tumblers and drink coolers have a patent high-fidelity screw-in speaker that is Water Resistant in two sound levels, Pro Speaker is 7 watts and Base Speaker is 3.7 watts. The Battery life is 8 hours with a 2-hour charging time. Leak Proof durable smoked Tritan lid, your liquids will stay cold for 24 hours and hot for 8 hours - $50
SWC Titanium plier – "The SWC 6.5"" Titanium Plier is extremely lightweight at 5.6 oz of 100% machined Titanium. Our plier has an exclusive halo hinge with replaceable cobalt-titanium side cutters. Comes equipped with an elastic cord (non-coiled) lanyard and a top notch belt-loop leather sheath $180
Old Guys Rule Shirts – Old Guys Rule was created to embrace a new breed of guys who have incredible energy, a passion for life, wisdom gained from years of experience and the time to spend doing the activities they enjoy. Old Guys Rule should be worn as a badge of honor for a life well-spent, but not nearly over. Let your Old Guys Rule T-shirt do the talking. These stylish tees tell everyone around you what you are all about—its time they learn how great you really are - $25
Swim Well Fish Recovery spray - SwimWell™ is a patent pending, water-based, oxygenated fish recovery spray. Made for anglers & guides to use with science-based, catch & release best practices to quickly rejuvenate oxygen depleted fish & support slime coat. Catch, Mist, Release. Ideal for visibly exhausted fish, warmer water with lower dissolved oxygen, before & after photographs, guides & heavily pressured fisheries. Spray fish on both sides thoroughly before release - $20
Echo Jig - Target opportunity with the sonar reflective Echo Jig. 2-10x more visible on Live/Forward Facing sonar, the Echo Jig introduces Echo Bait proprietary technology. Integrating size, shape, and composition, Echo Bait optimizes sonar acoustic size and passive sonar reflection. An advantage that enables championship anglers to track their lure and target fish on Live/Forward Facing sonar. The Echo Jig new product line includes the Shallow Water Bonnet, Deep Water Tomahawk, & Vertical Water Dagger - $10
Catchflo Smallietown Dunk Bass shoe - Smallietown Dunk Bass shoe features a smallmouth bass inspired colorway and color blocking, and bass markings and our smallmouth bass silhouette in an iconic style. Catchflo is the fishiest footwear on the planet and fishing's first and only fishing-themed casual footwear brand. Our fishy shoes, sandals, and slippers for men, women, and kids allow all anglers to express their angling passion off the water everyday everywhere - $75