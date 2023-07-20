ICAST showcasing new fishing products

The SHOT Show, held each winter in Vegas features outdoor products from nearly every possible outdoor activity, but a show sponsored by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), ICAST. held this week in Orlando is showing off what’s new for the fishing industry.

The Orange County Convention Center opened its doors to manufacturers, buyers and media from around the world to experience the latest innovations in fishing tackle, gear and marine products, as well new designs in apparel, sunglasses, coolers and other outdoor lifestyle categories. More than 15,000 attendees from 71 countries were on hand to see the latest the sportfishing world has to offer.

ICAST showcasing new fishing products
ICAST showcasing new fishing products
ICAST showcasing new fishing products
ICAST showcasing new fishing products

Recommended for you