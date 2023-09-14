Hutson determined to help Cache offense improve

In this file photo from last season offensive guard Jacob Hutson works at holding off the opponent so his teammate can run the ball. Cache is off this week but will return to the field next week.

 File photo

Not every high school football player has the qualities to be a good leader, however, Cache head coach Faron Griffin knew that Jacob Hutson was going to be fun to coach when he was being an upbeat leader during his sophomore season.

“Jacob is a sharp kid who was already being a leader his sophomore season when we needed help in that area,” Griffin said. “Many younger players are a bit intimidated when it comes to being a leader but he stepped forward and did his best to help motivate his teammates.”

