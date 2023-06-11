Years ago, after reading a medieval book about a traveling minstrel, my grade-school self was disappointed to find out you cannot get a job in the 21st century traveling the land telling stories. It sounded pretty cool.
I’ve come to find that job does still exist. It’s just that instead of working in medieval fields and gardens, the 21st century equivalent can work in places such as Lambeau Field and Madison Square Garden.
Advantage modern-day journalists.
I am set to start work at The Lawton Constitution as a sports writer. The job combines two things I have a passion for — sports and journalism — into an opportunity to serve the people of Southwest Oklahoma.
Though this is my first foray into the professional world, I have worked for four years at The O’Colly, Oklahoma State University’s student newspaper. I’ve also interned for two summers. Those jobs provided incredible opportunities, such as covering Bedlam football games, a Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
One of the most exciting parts about the job is arriving in the office and not knowing exactly how each day will go.
I believe a good sportswriter’s stories fluctuate. I’ve written fun stories about OSU men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton’s magnificent shoe collection; I’ve written in depth about the gut-wrenching conversations Eddie Sutton had on the night of the 2001 plane crash that killed 10 men associated with the OSU basketball team.
I have found that extravagance is not a necessary component for satisfaction. Sure, basking poolside in the 75-degree Camelback Inn in December weather before a Fiesta Bowl is a wonderful feeling.
Want to know a better feeling I had?
When a grateful family member of a legendary high school track coach stops by the newsroom a few days after the coach’s funeral to pick up copies of the paper where numerous former runners shared their favorite stories about the coach.
Sometimes, someone excelling at sports is not the story’s focus, but a stage to tell that person’s tale of courage, persistence and love. Those are the stories I aim to tell.
Journalism provides a unique opportunity to connect with members of a community through stories. That is a position to be valued.
I believe building relationships, shaking hands and telling meaningful stories are key parts to a successful sports journalism career, so if you see me at a ball game or in a press box, feel free to say hello. And if you know of a good sports story, my inbox is always open.