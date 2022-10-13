Like most high school football players, Eisenhower’s Rashuad Hurt is a valuable two-way starter for the Eagles but he’s also an honor student who is proud of his grade reports that feature “A’s and B’s” a clear sign of a player with lofty goals.
Hurt says while he can be quiet in the classroom he wants to make sure he always gets his work done so that he can play on Friday nights. Hurt says that his favorite class he is taking in school this year is his English class. While he did note that he is looking into studying engineering when he goes off to college he also does not want to give up hope on getting at the NFL some day.
It is that dream that drives the sophomore to work extra hard playing running back and free safety at 5-10, 180 pounds.
Football is very important to Hurt who was influenced by his late Nana to begin playing in the second grade. He says that her love for football and their close relationship is one of the things that makes him enjoy the sport so much. Hurt says that his favorite team would be the Dallas Cowboys because it was also her favorite team.
“I started in second grade but third grade was when I really fell in love with it.” He said. “My Nana was such a big football fan that she was always pushing me to play and then once I got my first hit that it was it for me.”
Besides his beloved Nana, Hurt says that he also has a very special bond with his mother who he described as one of his biggest supporters and fans.
“Oh yeah we’re real close,” Hurt said. “We watch movies together, we go on mom and son dinner dates and all that. She comes to all my games too, just knowing that she’s out there helps make me feel better about myself.”
Hurt said that one of the things that has made him want stay with football is the physicality of the sport and the opportunity it gives him stay active.
“It’s good way for me to get out and also try to help my family,” Hurt said. “But I also really like getting to hit people without getting in trouble.”