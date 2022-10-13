Rashuad Hurt

Rashaud Hurt lays out a big stiff arm on a Carl Albert defender as he attempts to make himself some room and cut up field at Cameron Stadium in the September game.

 Jimm Alley/Staff

Like most high school football players, Eisenhower’s Rashuad Hurt is a valuable two-way starter for the Eagles but he’s also an honor student who is proud of his grade reports that feature “A’s and B’s” a clear sign of a player with lofty goals.

Hurt says while he can be quiet in the classroom he wants to make sure he always gets his work done so that he can play on Friday nights. Hurt says that his favorite class he is taking in school this year is his English class. While he did note that he is looking into studying engineering when he goes off to college he also does not want to give up hope on getting at the NFL some day.