When Javon Harris took the reins of Eisenhower’s football program two years ago, his former high school coach at MacArthur, Brett Manning, predicted that given time Harris would put together a winning program.

“Javon was a model student-athlete when he was here at MacAthur,” Manning said before the 2021 season. “He knows the game and brings intensity and total effort into everything he does. I think Ike made a good decision.”

