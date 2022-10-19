Tayshawn Hurd

Tayshawn Hurd works against the blocking sled during fall football drills at Lawton High School. Hurd, a 61-, 300-pound senior, plays left tackle and he and his teammates are working hard to seal a playoff home game.

 Staff

Tayshawn Hurd is one of those big guys up front who know their roles and are always trying their best to execute on every offensive play.

In his case, the 6-1, 300-pound senior is the left tackle who knows his job and is determined to do what he’s been taught to protect the blind side of his quarterback Davarious Hardy.

Recommended for you