Tayshawn Hurd is one of those big guys up front who know their roles and are always trying their best to execute on every offensive play.
In his case, the 6-1, 300-pound senior is the left tackle who knows his job and is determined to do what he’s been taught to protect the blind side of his quarterback Davarious Hardy.
“I started out playing center but they moved me to left tackle,” Hurd said. “I wasn’t that big when I came up here but I started lifting weights and enjoyed it and started getting bigger each season. I’m not the best lifter but we all compete in the weight room because we know it helps us on the field.”
Hurd loves all his blocking assignments but he feels he’s best at pass protection.
“The key to being a good pass blocker is to get your rear toward the ball and make sure your guy can’t get to our quarterback,” he said. “You have to know how to attack but then release them when you lose control.”
That leads to holding penalties, the thing all offensive linemen struggle to avoid during any season.
“I think I have had a pair of holding calls this year, which is pretty good,” he said. “The thing is you have to understand that when they start pulling away you can’t tug on that jersey. When they separate you just have to be quick and not hang on as they pull away. It’s a great deal about hand placement and footwork. That takes time to learn.”
And Hurd gives credit to a couple of people for helping him learn the tools of the trade.
“Romeo Blanton really helped me out when I was just coming up here and Coach Jackie Ketch was great about spending extra time with me and helping me learn as much as I could,” Hurd said. “He’s still coaching at Newcastle and I give him a great deal of credit for my success.”
Like any good offensive lineman, Hurd has a big appetite and he has his favorite food for sure.
“My dad, Jeff Hurd, smokes ribs and they are fabulous,” he said. “They are so good that I don’t even need any sauce on them. He uses charcoal and cooks them just right and it’s a great meal. That’s my favorite food.”
Hurd says he likes all his classes but is especially excited about Biology 2 that he’s taking this semester.
“There is just something about learning so many different things in biology,” he said. “Our teacher is Ms. (Hollie) Whalen and she does a great job of breaking things down and making it where we can understand it. She does a great job making it interesting.”
As far as his future plans, he’d love to keep playing football bit if not he plans on attending trade school.
“I think that a field that I would enjoy is HVAC which there is a great demand for qualified people right now and into the future,” he said. “I’ve done some research and I just think that would be something I would enjoy.”
As far as the Wolverines’ playoff hopes, there is still a chance they could host a playoff game but they need to win two of their final three games to accomplish that goal.
“We just have to have better focus on the field,” he said. “We are making mistakes at the wrong time and for us to get better we just have to take care of the little things and just keep working hard. We still have faith we can host a playoff game.”