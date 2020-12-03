ARLINGTON, Texas—One year ago Hunter Herrin was sitting in his comfortable recliner at his Apache home watching the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo but he wasn’t the least bit happy about not being in Las Vegas.
“This is tough sitting here and watching it on TV,” Herrin said. “I hope I never have to do this again because it makes you realize just how much you miss it.”
For the last decade Herrin could pretty much schedule his trip to Las Vegas but after suffering a hip injury he wondered at times if he’d ever get back there to compete.
But after two surgeries and months of physical therapy he got back to competing in rodeos and starting Thursday he will once again be competing in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The good news the drive will be much shorter as the biggest event in pro rodeo is being held in Arlington at the new Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers.
“There were a lot of things that helped me get back to this point,” Herrin said Tuesday in an exclusive interview. “I was sitting around while I was out talking to family members and friends and I kept wondering if I still belong with these guys.
“It’s like a shark in the water, they smell the blood and it gets their juices going. In the case of roping, you get out there and see the other guys going low and it gets you thinking you can still do this.”
But his comeback was far from easy.
“I was doubting myself for a time but over the summer I got more confidence. It wasn’t so much the physical aspect because I will never be where, I was 10 or even five years ago. It was more the mental part that was holding me back at times, that was my limitation.
“And while things do come tougher, it’s still amazing to get back to this point, roping at the Finals.”
The Finals start tonight at 6:30 p.m. and for a change, folks in the Midwest will be able to see the event live without having to stay up until midnight or later. The television broadcasts will be on the Cowboy Network or RFD and you can check your cable or satellite guide to see what your options are.
What’s amazing is during the early months of 2020, many wondered if there would be a National Finals Rodeo as committees across the United States opted to cancel, or in some cases delay, their own PRCA rodeos.
However, enough states were able to conduct their outside rodeos and, in the end, a new temporary home for the Finals was found in Texas, smack in the heart of rodeo country.
The journey for Herrin back to the Finals wasn’t easy and there were some anxious moments as the Sept. 30 deadline approached. Contestants scrambles to make every rodeo within their power and it left many of them waiting until the final minutes to know if they were in or out.
For Herrin the struggles over the past three years made the waiting even tougher and with great ropers like Cory Soloman chasing Herrin, it went down to the final weekend. When all the money was totaled, Herrin had won $46,048.24, while Soloman had earned $45,873.51.
Some quick math showed Herrin that he’d reached the Finals by a mere $174.73.
“I remember getting in the rig after Salt Lake City where I had messed up on a good calf and wound up with an 8.8 to take eighth in the go-round,” Herrin said. “I think I won $188 that day and as we were leaving, I told the guys that while I was upset I didn’t do better, you still have to be happy to just get a check.
“Looking back, that check was the difference in me making the Finals or not. It’s crazy to think about all the rodeos you attend and for one small check like that to make or break your season.”
Herrin said the bigger arena will make the event much different than what fans are used to in Vegas at the small Thomas and Mack Center.
“There is a huge difference, it’s more like roping a calf in a pasture than a small square arena,” he said. “We’ve already been in there to rope a calf and it’s going to be a challenge. I think you will see more guys go a little deeper in the arena just to make sure they make a clean catch. You miss them with the first loop, you might not get a second shot.”
Herrin isn’t the only area cowboy back in the Finals as Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett also qualified for the Finals in 11th, marking his 12th trip to the Finals after missing last season when he wound up 22nd.
They are joined by two other Oklahomans in the tie-down competition as Pawhuska’s Tyler Milligan enters the Finals in fourth and Caddo Lewallen of Morrison comes in at No. 13.
In bull riding, Strong City veteran Sage Kimzey is the leader and is ready to chase his record seventh world bull riding championship. Another Oklahoman, Trevor Kastner, is 13th entering the Finals in that popular event.
Other Oklahomans in the field include: Clay Smith of Broken Bow, who comes in as the No. 2 header; Andrew Ward of Edmond who is No. 6 in the header race and Brenten Hall of Jay who comes in as the No. 15 header.
On the heeler side of the team roping, Joseph Harrison of Marietta comes in leading the heelers while veteran Travis Graves of Jay comes in ranked sixth in the heeling.
Three Oklahoma barrel racers will be competing including Dona Kay Rule, of Minco, who comes in 3rd, Emily Miller, of Weatherford, who comes in No. 12 and Wenda Johnson who comes in as the No. 14 barrel racer.
Herrin gave credit to the many rodeo committees around the United States for stepping up big for their sport.
“I take my hat off to the committees because many of them had to make tough decisions,” he said. “But they came forward and it allowed for a lot of guys to get on the road and attend more rodeos. I know I went to many rodeos I’ve never competed at because of the fewer number of total rodeos> However, know guys who still made 70 to 80 rodeos despite the big layoff.”
Herrin goes to Arlington with confidence in his partner, the great roping horse Rambo.
“Rambo is a former Roping Horse of the Year but nobody had seen him for three years,” Herrin said. “I had sold him but they allowed me to start riding him again and this year he finished third in the voting, so I’m going in with a great partner. Some horses may fit different arenas better but overall, he’s as good as there is out there.”
Getting Rambo back was just part of the formula to success.
“Since I’d been out of competition for a couple of years, I had lost several of my sponsors,” he said. “Cinch Jeans had stuck with me all the way, and Gary Ball who owns Marquis Furniture stepped up big as did many others. And I have to give (Dr.) Deacon Vice credit for helping me get healthy after all this.
“It just makes you feel good that despite your problems, there are still loyal fans and friends eager to help you do what you love to do.”