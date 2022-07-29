Hunter Herrin is a huge sports fan and he knows all about Hail Marys and what he’s done over the past two weeks is rodeo’s equivalent as he’s raced from No. 23 in the world to No. 12 with earnings of more than $75,000, and is on track to win even more over the next few days.
In a matter of three days last weekend Herrin won the rich Rodeo Salinas tie-down title and then three days later he won the Spanish Fork (Utah) Rodeo to make the huge leap and earn the Cowboy Channel’s Timed Event Cowboy of the Week title.
And Thursday afternoon he roped and tied his calf in 12.0 to win the go-round at the “Daddy of ‘Em All” Cheyenne Frontier Days and advance into the semifinals Friday as he continues his amazing stretch run.
In fact, Herrin was part of a huge day for Apache cowboys at Rodeo Salinas as Bryson Sechrist finished second behind Herrin in the tie-down roping and Apache steer wrestler Blake Mindemann earned a check at the huge PRCA rodeo as well.
We’ve documented Herrin’s return to the top of the roping world after suffering severe hip problems that took three surgical procedures to finally fix the problem.
Herrin, now 38 and still roping as well as ever, also dealt with the switch from his trusted Rambo and is finally finding the right path to victory. He rode Tyler Milligan’s Rotel in the win at Salinas and then rode his own grey Dinero for the win at Spanish Fork, Utah.
Clearly Herrin is now in excellent position to qualify for his 12th National Finals Rodeo but the $11,661 he won at Salinas and the $11,735 he won at Spanish Fork make that possibility even greater. He didn’t win the Snake River Stampede in Napa, Idaho, but still earned $8,684 with a first in one go-round and a fourth in the average.
Now he has a chance to do something he’s never done and that’s to win Cheyenne.
“It’s been a good couple of weeks and I’ve drawn really well,” Herrin told Amy Wilson of the Cowboy Channel after Thursday’s go-round win at Cheyenne. “That calf today was great it just went out there and I was able to catch it before it started running hard. After that I just had to finish it.”
That effort added $2,000 more to his earnings total but that could be considerably more if he has another strong run Friday in the semifinals.
While Herrin is definitely focused on the National Finals Rodeo, he’s also excited about the high school football season where son Houston is fighting for the quarterback job at Apache High School.
“The competition is what drew me in with sports and with rodeo I was able to find something I did well enough to make a living,” Herrin told the ProRodeo News after the Salinas win. “But I am probably in the latter stages of my career. I want to be able to watch my son play.”
First things first, Herrin can all but wrap up his Finals berth with a couple more big checks but with the quality ropers in the PRCA these days, nothing is ever certain and nobody knows that better than Herrin.
“You just have to take one calf at a time,” Herrin has told the Constitution on more than one occasion. “Nothing is ever a given in rodeo. When you do get a good draw, you have to make the most of it.”