Rambo throwing on brakes

In this December 2021 photo Apache’s Hunter Herrin leaves the saddle as the great roping horse Rambo slams on the brakes during their winning effort at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The pair turned in a 7.1 time to take the top prize that night of $26,977.

 Photo courtesy Click Thompson

Hunter Herrin is a huge sports fan and he knows all about Hail Marys and what he’s done over the past two weeks is rodeo’s equivalent as he’s raced from No. 23 in the world to No. 12 with earnings of more than $75,000, and is on track to win even more over the next few days.

In a matter of three days last weekend Herrin won the rich Rodeo Salinas tie-down title and then three days later he won the Spanish Fork (Utah) Rodeo to make the huge leap and earn the Cowboy Channel’s Timed Event Cowboy of the Week title.

