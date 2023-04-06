Hummingbirds are back
Courtesy photo

I probably get more questions about hummingbirds than any other non-game creature. I was talking to a couple of folks the other evening about the different types of little nectar eaters we have in this part of the state.

Reports on the Oklahoma Bird Watchers Facebook page indicate a few early arrivers are scouting around for food sources, so it’s time to get the feeders all cleaned and filled up.