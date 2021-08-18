STERLING — After trailing most of the game and having already squandered two golden opportunities, Sterling got a breakthrough.
With the Tigers trailing Fort Cobb-Broxton 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jayden Huitt drove home two runs to give Sterling a lead it would not surrender in a 2-1 win that gave Sterling an early signature win and delivered a message to the rest of Class A.
Fort Cobb is the reigning spring baseball champion in Class A and finished runner-up to Canute last fall. Sterling head coach Brett Holmes knew it would be the toughest game the unbeaten Tigers would have played up to this point.
After giving up a run in the 2nd inning, Sterling pitcher Reydon Register kept the Mustangs at bay for the rest of the evening. However, the Tigers weren’t able to generate much offense themselves.
After leaving men on 2nd and 3rd twice already in the game, the Tigers made sure the third time was a charm in the sixth, getting a two-run double from Huitt. Register was the winning pitcher, going the full seven innings, striking out 9 and limiting the Mustangs to just five hits. Kaden Wilson went 1 for 3 for the Tigers, as did Matias Puccio.
“I kind of went in thinking it was a measuring stick, to see where we were,” Holmes said. “I think it builds some momentum. Hopefully, we can just keep working at it, get better all year long.”
Sterling next plays Thursday against Geronimo in the Fletcher Wood Bat tournament.