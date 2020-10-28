Football in Oklahoma is almost inescapable. If you grow up in the state, the culture of the sport surrounds you whether you like it or not.
Hunter Huber didn’t have that kind of childhood.
Growing up in Canada, the sports of choice were usually ice hockey or lacrosse. However, inspired by his older brother, Hunter wanted to play football. And even though there was a local youth team, it was still mostly made up of kids who came to Canada from the United States with football backgrounds.
“Only me and two of my other friends played football,” Huber said. “Nobody else on the team grew up in Canada, we were the only ones.”
But when his mother married a member of the military, it meant Hunter and his siblings would soon have to move — a lot. Because of his stepdad’s military commitment, Huber moved from Canada when he was in 7th grade to El Paso, Texas, and then later to North Carolina. For Hunter, making new friends was rarely an issue. It was having to pick up and leave rather abruptly that hurt.
“I wouldn’t say making friends is difficult, it’s having to say goodbye to them all,” Huber said.
About two years ago, he and his family landed at Fort Sill and Hunter enrolled at Elgin. What he found in the area, more so than any other military town he had been in, was a large group of people with backgrounds like his.
“What really stood out is there are a lot of people who are really from everywhere, not all of them are from Oklahoma,” Huber said. “So it was really easy to make friends, relate to them and what they’re going through.”
Huber has become a key member of the Owls, and despite all the adversity Elgin has gone through this season — an 0-6 start, various COVID-19 scares and game cancellations — Huber said it’s still up to him and the other seniors to keep their heads held high and be role models for a very young team.
“I just try lead by example,” Huber said. “There’s a lot of excuses you could come up with this year, but you just have to keep working.”
Another obstacle thrown at the Owls this week has been the icy weather. And while one would think Huber would be used to the cold, he clarified that the winters he grew up had far more actual snow and far less rain and wind. The combination of Oklahoma wind and icy rain has not been his favorite.
“That hybrid, it’s like the worst of both worlds,” Huber said.
After high school, Huber wants to study to become an engineer of some sort (“I’ve always been pretty good at math,” he says). But for now, he’s continuing to make his mark on the football field. And when it comes to places for a Canadian transplant to land for football, the state of Oklahoma has proven to be a pretty good spot. Between former Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and Oklahoma State’s Canadian duo of Chuba Hubbard and Amen Ogbongbomiga, Canadians are proving to the Sooner State that there is plenty of good gridiron played north of the border as well.
“It kind of lets you know, no matter where you’re from, you can do whatever you want,” Huber said. “Yeah, we may be known for hockey, but they wanted to be football players. It’s pretty inspiring.”