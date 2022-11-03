Agility drills

Cache’s Ayden Howell runs through preseason agility drills. Tonight Howell and the Cache defense will be trying to control Chickasha’s explosive offensive unit as the Bulldogs chase a win to reach the playoffs.

When the Cache defense hits the field it takes along its interior roadblock in the form of senior nose guard Ayden Howell.

Howell stands 6-3 and tops the scales at 320 and he’s been able to do what he’s taught to do and that’s be a disrupter.

