When the Cache defense hits the field it takes along its interior roadblock in the form of senior nose guard Ayden Howell.
Howell stands 6-3 and tops the scales at 320 and he’s been able to do what he’s taught to do and that’s be a disrupter.
“The coaches want me to get low and just drive the quarterback into the backfield and try and disrupt the timing of the plays,” Howell said. “I think I’ve been pretty steady this year and been able to get the push that allows our linebackers to come make tackles.”
That will be especially important tonight when the Bulldogs host Chickasha in a critical District 4A-1 game that will help fill the bracket with the fourth-place team in the playoffs.
“We know what is at stake in this game and we seniors are determined to get into the playoffs during our final season,” he said. “The line had done a pretty good job of making tackles and our linebackers and secondary have really been working hard to get better as well. We know we are going to have to tackle well because they have a good running back. But we have seen fast backs before like those at Southeast and since then we all feel like our defense has improved.”
Like most linemen, Howell loves good food and he’s got his favorite for sure.
“My aunt, Danielle Werto, makes amazing chicken Alfredo and that’s probably my favorite meal,” he said. “I just love that stuff.”
When it comes to the classroom Howell really enjoyed Algebra II during his earlier years at Cache but now he’s finishing up and trying to get ready for the next step in his life.
“I would love to be a chiropractor,” he said. “I went to one once and was really impressed with how much he did to make me feel better. I know it takes longer to finish but I’d love to work toward that goal. I think I will stay close and get the basics out of the way and then apply to one of the schools which has a good program.”
Howell is proud of his Comanche heritage and was able to enjoy a big weekend at the recent Comanche Nation Fair.
“There were huge crowds but I got lucky and my uncle brought his golf cart so I was able to drive around and see everything, especially the dancers which is always a highlight,” he said.
Howell and the other seniors on the roster were challenged last spring and during the summer to be strong leaders and get the program back on course toward the playoffs.
“I’m not one of those seniors who does a lot of yelling and encouraging guys but if I see something they might be doing wrong I’ll help them learn the right way,” he said. “There is a large group of guys like (Brayden) Castro, Gabe (Diaz), Noah (Smith) and others who have been together for a long time and we hang out together. All of the seniors have tried to be better leaders this year and we feel good about how things have gone.”
But the season would be extra special if the Bulldogs can pull off the upset tonight and make the playoffs.
“I think every senior thinks about going out with a playoff game or games and we all want that same thing and we know we are going to have to play our best to accomplish that goal against Chickasha,” he said.