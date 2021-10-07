We’ve reached the midway point of the high school football season and some local teams picked up some big wins last week. Anadarko collected its first win of the season Apache won its first district game and in perhaps the result of the week, Elgin came back from a 14-point halftime deficit to eventually score in the final seconds to knock off Weatherford on the road.
But sometimes, you must be like the goldfish: have a short memory. While it’s good to enjoy a win (and learn from a loss), there is still plenty of football to be played and you can’t dwell too much on the past. How do some of these teams deal with the after effects of significant victories?
Elgin will especially have to put the Weatherford win in the rear-view mirror, because a tough Bethany squad comes to town ranked No. 6 and brimming with explosive playmakers. While the Owls have shown a penchant for playing fast, do they really want to get in a track meet with the Bronchos? If they do, I think I favor the more experienced visitors: Bethany 42, Elgin 33.
(Home team in CAPS)
EMPIRE 35, Tipton 30: A big one in the 8-man ranks that could go a long way toward deciding a district champ.
Snyder 40, CENTRAL HIGH 20: In the other big local game in that district, Snyder looks to peel itself up off the floor after a shutout loss to Seiling.
CLINTON 34, Cache 16: The Bulldogs’ offense needs to start producing for the team to look like the playoff team we thought they could be early in the season.
MANGUM 28, Apache 21: The Warriors got a much-needed win last week, but how will they fare against stiffer competition?
Hobart 20, WALTERS 14: This is about as down as I can remember Hobart since I got here. Can the Blue Devils take advantage?
NOBLE 58, Altus 13: The Bears look better and better each week, which isn’t great news for Altus.
ARDMORE 35, Duncan 14: Similarly, Ardmore is looking like the team many predicted to win District 5A-1, led by quarterback Cal Swanson.
Douglass 35, ANADARKO 28: The Trojans nearly shocked Kingfisher last week, raising a lot of eyebrows throughout the district, and Class 3A as a whole.
FREDERICK 36, Tishomingo 7: A belated congratulations to Frederick head coach Bret Tyler, who recently collected his 200th (and 201st) career victory as a head coach across his career. I think they pick up 202 here.
Comanche 23, MARIETTA 14: That was a rough loss for the Indians last week, but they have enough talent to bounce back.
Carnegie 12, CORDELL 9: Well...someone’s gotta win.
Waurika 33, CYRIL 13: Likely a bridge too far for the Pirates at this time.
Marlow 49, COALGATE 10: Another ho-hum win for the Outlaws.
MOUNTAIN VIEW-GOTEBO 65, Temple 6: Another ho-hum win for the Tigers.
FOX 38, Grandfield 8: Not been a great year for the Bearcats thus far.