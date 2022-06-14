While it may come as a shock to some of you, we sports writers don’t always get it right.
And while I knew Oklahoma’s baseball team entered the NCAA Tournament on a hot streak, having just won the Big 12 Tournament with a perfect 4-0 record, I displayed some skepticism during the Sooners’ regional against Florida.
Keep the timing in mind: OU baseball upsets regional host Florida in Gainesville on Saturday. On that same day, Oklahoma softball beats Texas fairly handily to get a step closer to another national championship. Oklahoma was winning big games, and Sooner Nation wasn’t afraid to tell you about it. Because if there’s one thing college sports are, it’s subtle.
Fast forward two days, and Oklahoma was playing in a do-or-die regional game against Florida. And after a long weather delay, Florida quickly had the bases loaded with one out and a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 7th. And after a sacrifice fly moved another run across, the Sooners headed to the 8th with a 2-run deficit and six outs potentially remaining in their season.
During the weather delay, I texted a friend to ask him if he thought fans had been too overconfident, as it felt like the “We’re going to Omaha” crowd was gaining steam before the Sooners had even made Supers. Plus, this Sooner team had, just three weeks before, lost to Wichita State, 18-0.
He said maybe, noting that it was probably only natural to be confident after the team’s Big 12 tournament victory. Plus, as mentioned, they were one of the hottest teams in the country heading into the regionals.
And thanks to a John Spikerman double and one powerful swing of the bat by spindly All-American shortstop Peyton Graham, OU was tied. And by the time the top of the 8th was done, OU had taken the lead, an advantage they would not relinquish.
On to the Supers, where they faced another favored host in Virginia Tech. The Sooners once again won the first game. And as if to just remind me of my previous viewpoint, my buddy texted me a simple message.
“OU baseball is one win from Omaha”.
After the Hokies flexed their power on Saturday, the teams played an all-or-nothing Game 3 on Sunday, which the Sooners won easily. That same friend texted me again, as if I didn’t already know.
“OU is going to Omaha”.
Message received.
The thing is, I was far from the only person to doubt the Sooners. The fact they didn’t receive a home regional felt like a pretty big slap to a lot of people, especially after taking 2 of 3 from Texas Tech in Lubbock. They were hardly hot favorites to beat Va. Tech in Blacksburg and they’ll likely be underdogs on Friday when they take on Texas A&M. In fact, according to FanDuel, only two of the 8 teams in Omaha have longer odds than Oklahoma when it comes to betting favorites.
But that hasn’t stopped them thus far. Sure, their star shortstop may look like he’s still a teenager and their ace pitcher doesn’t light radar guns on fire most of the time, this team has continually answered the bell. And after being counted out the past few weeks, I’m sure there’s nothing Skip Johnson and Co. would love more than to prove more doubters wrong.
I will not be one of those doubters. Fool me once, my mistake. Fool me twice...still my mistake, I guess.