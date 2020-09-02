Everyone knows it takes a great foundation to hold up a structure, to make a business successful or an athletic team come out victorious. Lawton High School has one player who knows what a good foundation is all about.
Christian Houston may be a two-way senior starter, but he is also a member of a concrete construction crew and he’s obviously proud that he’s learning a skill while having fun playing football.
“This summer I worked a good deal and even now I’m able to work some in the morning, do virtual school after that, come to practice, then finish my homework when I get home,” the 5-11, 180-pound running back/linebacker said. “I’m right there in the concrete and I’ve learned how to do a pretty good job with a trowel.”
Friday night he hopes to do a good job with the football as the Wolverines visit Duncan in their season opener. And he credits the foundation of the LHS team – the offensive line – for making him optimistic.
“Our offense has been pretty productive in our scrimmages,” Houston said. “The line is really coming together; the receivers are doing a good job and the other backs are running hard.”
And depth is important in the LHS one-back offense.
“You need other guys who can give you a break and Albert Baker and Tony Galbreath have both been running the ball well,” Houston said. “We all hang out together and we’re all in this to have a great season.”
The season is extremely important for Houston’s college hopes because with 4.5 speed in the 40, he will get some recruiting attention.
“I really want to go to college,” the honor student said. “I want to major in engineering or maybe sports medicine. I enjoy school work and hope to be able to reach some of the goals I’ve set.”
While those career goals are front and center, right now his favorite class is history, the Revolutionary War period in particular.
“It’s just a part of history that I find really interesting but I enjoy learning about other periods as well,” he said.
As far as his down time, Houston didn’t hesitate when asked what his favorite food was.
“My mom – Ileana Houston – makes the greatest banana pudding complete with the vanilla wafers,” he said with a huge grin. “I’d rather eat that than just about anything else I can think off. It’s amazing.”
While Houston will get plenty of headlines for his running, he’s proud of the progress the defensive unit has made from last season.
“I’m playing both outside and middle linebacker and I like either of them,” he said. “Our defense did a good job in both scrimmages and we forced some turnovers. I think we’re going to be much stronger on that side this year and I’m glad to play both ways if they need me.”
This first test against Duncan won’t be easy.
“Duncan is big up front but if we are consistent and just do the things we’ve been working on we will be OK,” he said. “The main thing, we’re finally getting to go play a game and that’s important to all of us after what we’ve faced this year.”