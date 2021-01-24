The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show is the largest trade show of its kind in the world to support a $8 billion industry, and it would normally take place this week in Vegas. But this is not exactly a normal year – so this year’s event it taking place virtually.
The SHOT Show (SHOT stands for Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade) is the once-a-year gathering place for anything outdoors—manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, publishers and wildlife conservation organizations. It’s where a passion for firearms, ammunition and outdoors equipment, plus the industry’s unified support for the Second Amendment, are on display.
The SHOT Show is owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms, ammunition, hunting and shooting sports industry. The show would generate millions of the dollars in revenue that funds NSSF programs and services that help “promote, protect and preserve” hunting and the shooting sports. The SHOT Show’s cancellation has had an enormous impact on NSSF’s ability to represent the interests of our industry. However, since the cancellation of the show, many companies have stepped up in a big way to support NSSF by pledging financial support and donating their SHOT Show refunds to the association.
Among those programs sponsored by the NSSF are Project ChildSafe, the industry’s firearm safety education program; Don’t Lie for the Other Guy, which works to help prevent illegal straw purchases; and First Shots, which provides introductions to target shooting.
So how do you do a show that would normally spread out over 13 acres of booths and exhibits?
The SHOT Show has dedicated this entire week to help you connect virtually with the trade media, retailers, range operators, law enforcement, armed forces and many of the exhibitors who were scheduled to be on display at this year’s show through our online platform: On Demand. Many of these manufacturers and service providers can’t be easily found through traditional distribution channels.
More than 2,000 exhibitors participated in this week’s show. With hundreds of new and improved products to be showcased.
Even though merchandisers could not attend in person, here are a few of the interesting new items displayed On Demand:
UPK M2 Knife ($275) – This is not your run of the mill multi-tool. The 440 carbon aerospace grade hardened stainless steel alloy tool is billed as a knife built tough, designed for full-time duty. Some of the features include a blade, saw, bottle opener, 9 SAE/metric drivers, wire stripper, and a tungsten carbide glass breaker. All of this slides down into a 1.5” frame with an integrated Lanyard Loop.
Reflex Protect Presidia Gel – is a newly created CS formula (nothing like grandpa’s CS) that reaches up to 20 feet in a targeted stream and causes involuntary, immediate eye closure and intense pain, incapacitating a subject in seconds from a safe distance. Presidia Gel® is NOT a pepper spray – in fact it was created to solve the issues that make OC pepper sprays problematic. Presidia Gel doesn’t disperse in the air, but sticks to what it hits, making it safe indoors or in a vehicle. Its precise stream and stickiness create little risk of cross-contamination to an innocent person or the surrounding environment. It’s odorless, colorless, and stain-free and is approved for use in hospital emergency departments. It does not cause respiratory inflammation and coughing. Available in 1.9 oz. duty belt size, or 5 oz. industry size.
Bakcou electric bikes ($4,598) – Whether it’s gnarly, rugged, steep, flat, or technical then look no further than the full line of Bakcou E-Bikes. The Bakcou Storm and Mule model of bikes will chew up those rocky climbs and steep descents with ease while still allowing you to pull that trailer full of gear to and from that tree stand, blind or favorite hunting spot.
Condition 1 waterproof briefcase ($85) — An awesome new addition to the Condition 1 waterproof line of hard cases. This 17” briefcase has all the features you love in waterproof cases, but without the high cost.
Dakota G3 Kennels ($500) – The Dakota 283 G3 Framed Door Kennel is the ultimate kennel for your pet’s protection. It is created in one solid piece to hold up on all the adventures you and your dogs take and features our ultra-secure for peace of mind. Easy-grip handle and a keyed paddle latching door make this more secure than your ordinary kennel. Available in several colors.
Kestrel 5700X Elite Weather Meter ($849) - he choice of the elite military sniper units. Offering the same accuracy and reliability as the industry gold standard 5700 Elite, the 5700X packs more performance power to deliver faster firing solutions in the field for multiple targets at extreme long-ranges.
Powerfight Mallard – ($199) The PowerFlight Mallard features an all-new motion wing design that spins 360 degrees at precise speeds for unbeatable realism. Use the included remote to select one of two modes: full-spin or intermittent. The PowerFlight Mallard performs through the toughest conditions – even 30 mph winds – for up to 16 hours of continuous battery life. Avian-X’s trademark paint detail and intricate molding further enhance the heavy-duty wings and lifelike head positioning to perfectly mimic a landing duck.
Bug-A-Salt black fly 3.0 ($45) – The Bug-A-Salt Black Fly 3.0 is specifically tailored to the needs of the more serious fly hunter. Those who are fluent in weaponry and gun handling will appreciate custom improvements such as cross-bolt safety, trigger redesign, and Patridge sight.
AA Diamond Grade Elite Trap — Like its predecessor, AA Diamond Grade®, the new Elite Trap is loaded with an alloyed 8% antimony shot, the hardest shot available. Winchester® has taken an additional step of precision sorting the shot to ensure that only the most round and consistent pellets make the grade. The result: extremely consistent patterns that are tighter and more uniform, for more broken birds and higher scores. Where the two products differ is that the new Elite Trap is non-plated Diamond Grade™ shot, which is legal for use in sanctioned Amateur Trapshooting Association events.
Stoeger M3500 Snow Goose Extended ($899) - This extended capacity 12 gauge semi-auto chambered for up to 3 ½ in shells holds 10 in its magazine. It comes in a 28-inch barrel and distressed white carakote finish, and screw in chokes.
Hydratrek Amphibious Vehicle ($ not listed) – I had to include this, for the sportsman that has everything the CM66 is a smaller version of the current amphibious vehicles produced by Hydratrek. Outdoorsmen and waterfowlers will be drawn to this model, and it will also prove worthy in the commercial sectors. This model features a 57 HP Kubota gasoline engine, marine-grade aluminum constrution, a hydrostatic drive system, and all-wheel drive. This model can operate with or without a track system. Seating for up to 5 persons is available, and other options include 18” track system, rear water propulsion, LED light bars, front and rear electric winch, and a full cage with storage racks. The land payload is 1,400 lb, and the water payload is 1,000 lbs.
Ask a Fishing Question to Outdoor Oklahoma
In early 2020, ODWC created a full-time Fishing Coordinator position to enhance the Aquatic Education Program and develop fishing-specific trainings/programs, virtual courses, clinics and literature for anglers of all skill levels and backgrounds. Skylar St.Yves was selected for the position after spending the previous six years producing ODWC’s annual hunting/fishing regulations guidebook, agency signage and a number of other communications projects in ODWC’s Information & Education Division.
St.Yves is a lifelong avid angler. Combined with his fishing acumen, St.Yves’ professional background in program/publication development made for a perfect fit in this new ODWC position.
St.Yves’ first task was to create a Fishing Resources webpage on ODWC’s website wildlifedepartment.com. The webpage started out as a way to keep anglers up-to-date with relevant fishing tips/content, while also providing them with COVID-19 updates pertaining to fishing in Oklahoma. Since then, the webpage has been blossoming into a one-stop shop for Oklahoma anglers. A key feature of the page to be on the lookout for in the spring of 2021 will be a “Build Your Next Fishing Trip” function. It will allow anglers to search for public access points, find bait/tackle shops, locate places to stay, and much more!
In addition to searching through content provided on the Fishing Resources webpage, anglers are encouraged to reach out to St.Yves directly if they have fishing-related questions. His contact information is located at the bottom of the Fishing Resources webpage as well as at the bottom of this article.
The Ask an Angler Virtual Fishing Courses Series is another way anglers can stay in the loop on relevant fishing topics. The courses are held once a month and touch on fishing tips that pertain to that particular time of year. Those who attend the live event can have their questions answered in real time. If you are unable to attend a live event, no worries, all of the courses are made available for public viewing after the live event has concluded. Access the events at wildlifedepartment.com/ooj/got-fishing-question-just-ask-angler
The Ask an Angler schedule is:
· Feb 23, 1-3pm, Youtube Live – Crappie Fishing Tips
· March 9, 1-3pm, Youtube Live — Spawning White Bass Tips
· April 6, 1-3pm, Youtube Live – Spawning Black Bass Tips
· May 11, 1-3pm, Youtube Live – Sunfish Tips
· June 8, 1-3pm, Youtube Live – Spawning Catfishing Tips