Hot shooting sparks CU women past SWOSU

WEATHERFORD—Cameron’s women’s basketball team hit a sizzling 50 percent from long range on its way to a 71-65 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State University Thursday in a non-conference game.
Cameron, which climbed to 5-5 overall with the win, hit 10-of-20 from long range while the hosts hit 6-of-20 for 30 percent. The Aggies built a 21-point lead at one time then had to weather a late SWOSU rally.
Jeff Mahoney’s club overcame 24 turnovers to get the win but the Bulldogs only scored 14 of those Aggie mistakes.
CU, which heads into a 1 p.m. home doubleheader against Midwestern Saturday, had great scoring balance as Korie Allensowrth scored 22, Katie King 18 and Karley Miller 17 to help seal the victory.
The Bulldogs got within four of the Aggies after a jumper from former Anadarko standout Averi Zinn made it 64-60. However, Kailyn Lay sank a short jumper and Miller hit from short range just seconds later as CU built the lead back to 68-63 with 40 seconds remaining to put the game away.