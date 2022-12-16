Hot shooting sparks CU women past SWOSU

WEATHERFORD—Cameron’s women’s basketball team hit a sizzling 50 percent from long range on its way to a 71-65 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State University Thursday in a non-conference game.

Cameron, which climbed to 5-5 overall with the win, hit 10-of-20 from long range while the hosts hit 6-of-20 for 30 percent. The Aggies built a 21-point lead at one time then had to weather a late SWOSU rally.

Recommended for you