There are times during the regular season where coaches struggle to keep players focused on practice because after four weeks of pre-season drills, three non-district games and seven weeks of district competition, it’s easy for players to struggle to keep their eyes on the prize; that gold football atop the state championship trophy.
Sometimes during district games players can be easily distracted but coaches keep refreshing the memories of the players about the importance of winning as many district games as possible to finish as the district champion or runner-up which comes with a huge reward; the right to host a playoff game.
Sure, it doesn’t seem like a huge deal if the playoff opponent is a team that is a short drive down the road. However, this season Apache earned a 7-0 record in District A-2 and that gave the Warriors a home game in the first round of the playoffs against Hooker. Had Apache been fourth in its district, it would have forced the Warriors to drive to Hooker in the Oklahoma panhandle which is a 273-mile drive that would take roughly five hours each way.
That is why those district games are so vitally important.
This time it will be Hooker that is making that long drive and then have to get off those yellow buses and prepare for a game at Chandler Field where the bleachers will be packed with Apache fans. And, there will be hundreds more fans sitting in folding chairs five or six deep behind the north end zone.
Throw in the sound of the rhythmic Comanche drummers and singers and it’s an atmosphere that will be hard to replicate.
That’s why it’s called “home-field advantage” and it’s why every practice and every game is important. But the advantage doesn’t stop there because district champions also get to host a second-round playoff game if they can win that first contest. And coaches will be quick to tell you how important that can be in the playoffs.
While Apache is the District A-2 champion, it’s just as important that Walters is 6-1 in the district and also will be hosting a first-round playoff game Friday against Burns Flat-Dill City.
The other area team in the Class A playoffs is 4-6 Snyder which will drive to Fairview for a first-round game against the Yellowjackets who are 10-0 and ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press high school football poll.
Yours truly had a chance to see Apache in the title showdown against Walters at Chandler Field and while it is easy to get fixated with the Apache offense and the speed of sophomore quarterback Houston Herrin, the Apache defense is not to be overlooked.
That group includes hard-hitting middle linebacker Mark Black, defensive end Matthew Beavers, safety Dom Scott and two-way standout Nick Lindsay among others.
The Warriors are glad that they were able to give their fans the opportunity to play at least one more home game and maybe even a second next week.
“These players realize how important it is for our fans to have a home game this week and everyone is excited,” Apache Head Coach Tanner Koons said. “Hooker has a good bunch and this should be a very competitive game. They beat the third-place team in that district and then the third-place team beat the second-place team so there is parity in that district. Hooker finished fourth but they are really a good team.”
The Bulldogs have a strong offensive unit according to Koons.
“Offensively they are big and they have some speed,” Koons said. “Their offensive line is good and their skill people can make things happen. Their quarterback (Kleat Martens) is a good runner and he has the ability to throw the ball. They will mix things up and adjust depending on what we show them.”
Defensively the Bulldogs are similar to what the Warriors will utilize on that side of the ball.
“They are very similar to us,” Koons said. “They have a couple of active linebackers and they will run a variety of coverages in the secondary.”
When it comes to special teams the Bulldogs are also well drilled in that phase of the game.
“They do things well with their special teams and you can see that they execute well in that phase and they don’t make mistakes,” he said. “They are just a sound football team.”
Apache, though, has responded and has made a great deal of improvement over the course of the season.
“I think having those three tough opponents (Rush Springs, Minco and Ringling) in the early part of the season gave our players a chance to build some consistency in all three phases of the game,” Koons said. “The experience we gained in those games carried over to the district games and allowed our guys to go out and play with confidence.”
Koons is busy throughout the games as he calls the offensive plays and also the defensive signals.
“It’s not that easy to do both but our kids have learned in practice what we expect out of them,” he said. “They understand what we are teaching and often when we see something that needs to be adjusted my assistants and the players have already been discussing it and have made the adjustments without any need for me to get involved. These assistants know our schemes and are quick to spot things, so it’s been a seamless process.”
When looking at the Class 3A and 2A playoff brackets, it’s easy to see how that home-field advantage can really become important in the first round.
Marlow is the defending Class 3A state champion and while the Outlaws lost a large group of talented seniors, they have had a good season, going 7-3 overall and finishing 10th in the final AP poll. But the first-round opponent will be a tough test as Perkins-Tryon will host the Outlaws Friday.
The Demons are 8-2 and ranked No. 5 and this is one of those rare re-match since they played a non-district game on Week 3 with Perkins-Tryon earning a 34-21 victory at Marlow.
Marlow lost its final game of the season to No. 4 Heritage Hall, 31-7, and that gave the District 3A-1 title to Heritage Hall. Heritage Hall will take a 9-1 record into the playoffs when it hosts Anadarko, which finished at 4-6.
Another area team with a tough road assignment is Frederick, which is the lone area team in the Class 2A bracket. The Bombers are 7-3 and will have to visit 9-1 Davis in the first round. Davis is ranked No. 9 and is one of several talented teams in what is stacking up to be a tough bracket. Washington and Rejoice Christian are both 10-0 and ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.