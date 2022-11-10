Chasing him down

Apache running back Nick Lindsay dives for the goal-line during the District A-2 title game against Walters. Coming up to try and make the tackle are Walters defenders Karson Coleman, left, and Kaden Griffin. Apache will host Hooker and Walters will host Burns Flat-Dill City Friday as the Class A state playoffs begin.

 Photo by Steve Miller

There are times during the regular season where coaches struggle to keep players focused on practice because after four weeks of pre-season drills, three non-district games and seven weeks of district competition, it’s easy for players to struggle to keep their eyes on the prize; that gold football atop the state championship trophy.

Sometimes during district games players can be easily distracted but coaches keep refreshing the memories of the players about the importance of winning as many district games as possible to finish as the district champion or runner-up which comes with a huge reward; the right to host a playoff game.

