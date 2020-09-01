When Eisenhower Head Football Coach Eric Gibson talks about senior receiver Noah Hoskins, he doesn’t shy away from his praise, even using phrases like “the perfect football player” and “perfect student”.
In saying that, Gibson does not mean Hoskins is flawless every play or gets a 100 on every test. Rather, he does everything that is asked of him and leaves little to be desired by his coaches or teachers.
“You wanna talk about a worker, that kid works his butt off in the weight room, he works his butt off in the classroom. He’s a 4.0 student, or probably really a 5.0 student because he’s in some AP classes,” Gibson said.
Of all the classes he takes, Hoskins lists math as his favorite subject, mainly because of how challenging it can and how it forces him to think outside of the box.
“I’ve always liked dealing with numbers, just a lot of complex situations, questions, all that,” Hoskins said.
Those math skills will get put to the test in the future if he follows through with the potential career path of mechanical engineer, which he said he hopes to pursue if football doesn’t pan out at the college level.
But even when he’s not on the football field or in the classroom, Hoskins’ work ethic is still on display. While others were wallowing in the boredom of a quarantine summer, Hoskins started his own lawn care business.
“I like cutting grass, I like making yards look pretty, all that,” Hoskins said. “Plus, I’m making money.”
Whether it’s making defenders look silly, making the honor roll or making front yards in Lawton look more presentable, Hoskins puts his all in whatever he does. It’s a trait his coach sees every day.
“He’s a kid you want in your program,” Gibson said. “He’s going to do everything the right way, he’s got a drive to succeed, and it’s not just in football.”
A large part of that drive comes from his environment growing up. As the youngest of six kids, Noah said he was able to soak up knowledge from watching what they did, both good and bad.
“I just learned from the mistakes my older siblings made so I wouldn’t make those,” Hoskins said. “I really just fed off them.”
And as one of the key returning seniors this year, it will be his turn to be the older brother figure, spouting wisdom to the younger Eagles.
“I hope people remember me, not even as a good athlete, but as a good person on the field and in the classroom, just leading by example,” Hoskins said.