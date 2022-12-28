With 2023 almost at hand, the first of two busy weeks of high school basketball tournaments will launch next week.
The largest event is the Annual Midfirst Warrior Classic at Anadarko High School which will be held Jan. 5, 6 and 7.
Also scheduled for those three days is the Black Diamond Classic at Rush Springs High School and it will be a special weekend with the event celebrating its 40th year.
Both tournament hosts are asked to send brackets for those two popular events to the following email: jgoodman@swoknews.com
Then Jan. 16 to 21 will be several more major tournaments including the Comanche County Tournament, the Caddo County Tournament, the Stephens County Tournament and several others across the state that will feature area teams.
Any tournament host is asked to send brackets to the email listed above once the seedings are completed. There are some changes in store for the Comanche County Tournament after the departure of Frederick.
