Throughout the summer months, numerous different camps are offered to local children and adolescents. Many of them are either educational or sports-related, though you don’t always think of the two types colliding.
However, that is the mission of the youth basketball camps put on by the Oklahoma City Thunder, whose Hustle Camp came to the Lawton Family YMCA on Tuesday. More than 100 children between ages 6-14 gathered for fundamental basketball drills, with the campers being split up, with the younger children taking part in the morning and the sixth-graders and up after noon.
Children followed the direction of Thunder Youth Programs Coordinator Tanner Sikes, as well as a group of camp counselors, in a series of dribbling, shooting, and 1-on-1 drills.
In between drills, campers went outside to the Rolling Thunder Book Bus, a walk-in trailer containing a small library of books for children of varying ages and reading levels. As part of the camp, each camper got to choose one book to take home with them.
Sikes said the Thunder will hold 13 camps in the state this summer, everywhere from Tulsa to Shawnee to Woodward and Enid. He said that while the camp’s main focus is teaching how fun and rewarding the sport of basketball can be, the educational aspect has really taken off in recent years.
“We started to add education into all our camps with the Thunder a few years ago,” Sikes said. “Education is super important and if we’re able to give each kid a book, that’s a great thing.”