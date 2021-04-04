Area bowlers were rewarded for their efforts as Honors made a fair showing last week, starting with Keith Thompson who, for the third week in a row, set the pace for Suburban league bowlers, this time with a big 811 series.
Thompson celebrated back to back week’s of 11 in row scores including a 279 game and a 299 game before finally deciding to go for the gusto and the 800 series.
Thompson put up games of 267, 265 and 279 for the 811 and what is believed to be his 37th career 800 series, or at least somewhere in the close proximity.
Tim Lundquist followed with a 774 on games of 289, 279 and 206 and Ray Johnson rounded out the Suburban’s top three with games of 244, 245 and 257 for a 746.
On the same night, across town and at Thunderbird Lanes where the TNT was in session, Andrea Halstead started her evening with her 7th career perfect 300 game, and backed it up with a 280!
Folks were beginning to think that she was out to break her own city record of 866, but a 213 was a good as it got for game three, leaving Andrea with 793 for totals to go along with her honor.
Going around Andrea for the night’s high series was Mark Hill who ended his night with three strikes to tally out at 795. Hill’s games were 257, 279 and 259.
Kellan Hill was a far cry from the top two but still busted the 700 mark with 708 on games of 184, 258 and 266.
And kudos to Braydon Miller for his first certified 600 series of 627. Shooting off a 162 average, Miller rolled 190, 215 and 222.
And last but certainly not the least was Super Senior, Bowler of the Year, Hall of Famer and all around great guy Richard Jacoby, shooting what is believed to be his 21st career certified perfect 300 game while bowling in the His and Hers at Thunderbird Lanes.
(We believe that he has closer to 25 perfectos but some were rolled in events that were not USBC certified.)
Jacoby said that after a struggle in game one (155), and only a slight improvement in game two (210), he decided to just have some fun with it and before long had all strikes and was looking a throwing a perfect game.
The killer instinct kicked in and Jacoby went one, two, three strikes in the tenth to post the 300. Cannot say much for that 665 series but sometimes, that’s not what it’s all about anyway.
On the other hand, literally speaking as well as figuratively, Troy Hardin was all about the numbers as he went 228, 269 and 258 to sum up the His and Hers night’s high series of 755.
Robert Copeland shot 224, 249 and 254 for 727 and Michael Gillian rolled 724 on games of 269, 238 and 217 to wrap up highlights from week 29.
Scores from the previous week were also pretty impressive but didn’t make the deadline for last week’s column.
Jacoby was at the top of the series chart the week of March 23rd, shooting 729 on games of 279, 257 and 193.
Michael Gillian went 208, 249 and 258 for 715, Chad Perry posted 714 on games of 240, 254 and 220 and Roger Hanley made the grade, rolling 240, 204 and 268 for a 712.
Dwight Blair and Brandon Trimpey were neck and neck going into game three of the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers where Blair had 494 and Trimpey had 500 after the first two games.
Blair added a 234 to games of 246 and 248 to edge Trimpey out with a 728.
Trimpey, who had 242 and 258 going in, rolled a 225 to finish with 725.
Rick Olson was this week’s senior bowler of the week, posting a 709 in the Entertainers on games of 226, 214 and 269.
And David Sherwood had a good look, rolling 259 and 240 in front of a 203 for 702 to lead in the Guys and Dolls.
Honorable mention goes to Shane Dunlevy of the Tuesday Night Movers league. Dunlevy makes his bowl-ing column debut with a 222 game bowled off a 146 average. In fact, Dunlevy was 151 over for series as well, adding games of 173 and 194 on this night for a 589 series.
Youth News
Carter Croft put the youth high numbers up last week while bowling in the TBird Legends. All of that extra High School bowling is starting to pay off as Carter rolled 151, 267 and 213 for a 631 series.
On the bumper side, Lee Perry continues to hone his skills, bowling a 108 game in the TBird MiniShots.
No-Tap Fun at TBird
David Fishbeck led the Tuesday No-Tappers with 827 that included a no-tap 300 between games of 254 and 273.
Gary Sammons pulled the twelfth one and rolled a no-tap 298 and Elaine Henderson had a fantastic day, leading the ladies with a 674 series on games of 191, 275 and 208.
Don’t let your average keep you from thinking that you can’t beat the big guns, as Gene Augustine proved in the Senior 9-Pin Colorama back on March 26th.
Shooting off a 171 average, Gene put no-tap games of 286, 242 and a no-tap 300 together for a tour-nament winning score of 828, 933 with handicap.
Second place went to Don Ginter Jr. who tapped out at 808 and the new kid in town, Phil Kilmartin, rounded out the top three with 802.
Some of you may remember the Phil from back in the day as one of the area’s top bowlers.
Taking the top prize for the ladies was Sue Avis with 768.
Kilmartin’s 802 was good enough for first place in the scratch division, followed by Bob Carter with 761.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Bob Carter/James Williams, 574
(Gm 1, 2nd) Don Ginter Jr./Gene Augustine, 569
(Gm 2, 1st) Marshall Miller/Cle Cox, 569
(Gm 2, 2nd) Don Ginter Jr./Gene Augustine, 557
(Gm 3, 1st) Don Ginter Jr./Gene Augustine, 615
(Gm 3, 2nd) Billy Carrion/Damon Foster, 505
Strike pot winners:
James Williams, Damon Foster, James Williams, Phil Kilmartin
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Phil Kilmartin (9+9+0=18): No winner
Match Play: Sam Bowman (X — 9 – Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Bob Carter (Needed 2, Got 6): No winner
Waldo: Damon Foster: 1st With head pin – Left the #2, #7 and #10.
On the 2nd try, Without the head pin, Damon left 3 random pins: No Winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Spring Edition Po-Boy
Keeping with the seasons, Richard Jacoby announced last week that the Spring Edition Po-Boy Tournament series will kick off next Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes.
If you have never bowled a Po-Boy event, the format is simply to bowl two games and hope that your total score, with handicap, is enough to make the cut to bowl in the single elimination bracket.
Bowlers of all skill levels are eligible to compete in this event as handicap is used to even out the playing field between high average and low average players.
The cost is only $25 per event guaranteed to pay the top four places.
Early signups are welcome.