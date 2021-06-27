All but one league from the fall-winter 20/21 bowling season have submitted their final average and final standings, officially ending their season.
What better time than now to recognize those teams and bowlers for their achievement as scores for the summer leagues are at a slow trickle for now.
I speak for everyone in the bowling community when I say congratulations to all of these bowlers for their accompaniments and thank you to all league bowlers for hanging in there during another year filled with trials and tribulations.
Below you will find the results from all of our local leagues except for the Thursday night TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes where holiday and inclimate weather through them way late. Tune in next week for their final results.
Socialites (senior), Monday afternoon at Thunderbird
League Champions: Team “Pin Pals”, Stella Sneed, Cleo Travis and Randy Travis
High Average: Dale Perry, 218.43 and Shirley Hanley, 178.79
Most Improved: Damon Foster, +14.75 and Stella Sneed, +13.02
Early Birds, Monday nights at Thunderbird Lanes
League Champions: Team “Livin’ on a Spare”, Jessica Lindsey, Chris Lindsey, Roy Olson and Damon Claunch.
High Average: Mark Paslay, 225.01 and Misty Jenkins, 175.68
Most Improved: Roy Olson, +17.06 and Jessica Lindsey, +7.35
Ladies Night Out: Monday nights at Twin Oaks Bowling Center
League Champions: Team “wE Bowla”, Liz Patterson, Nina Tucker and Marguerite Pederson
High Average: Barbara Ward, 163.41
Most Improved: Belle Pamich, +10.11
Tuesday No-Tappers, Tuesday afternoons at Thunderbird
League Champions: Team “No Name”, Dale Robinson, Cle Cox, Gary Sammons and Brant Hill
9-Pin No-Tap Men’s High Average: David Fishbeck, 251.86
9-Pin No-Tap Women’s High Average: Hazel Gary, 202.08
Most Improved: Tom Jiron, +21.41 and Nelda Cox, +16.62
His and Hers, Tuesday nights at Thunderbird
League Champions: Team “Hooters and Shooters”, Karolyn Vaughn, Lisa Bomboy, Jim Bomboy and James Vaughn
High Average: Michael Gillian, 227.49 and Dena Hicks, 197.92
Most Improved: Michael Gillian, +9.49 and Kristi Gonzalez, +6.41
Tuesday Mixed Up, Tuesday nights at Twin Oaks
League Champions: Team “Nature Boys”, Doug Trimpey, Brian Lindsey, Richard Smith and Tim Sprawl-ing
High Average: Brian Taub, 213.69 and Sabine Ruesga, 157.70
Most Improved: Larry Keplinger, +16.29 and Julie Young, +12.21
Tuesday Night Movers, Tuesday nights at Twin Oaks
League Champions: Team “Alley Oops”, Tina Price, Jesse Camacho, David Douthwaite and Tracy Price
High Average: Tracy Price, 217.26 and Barbara Ellis, 178.26
Most Improved: Shane Dunlevy, +20.13 and Tina Price, +15.44
Entertainers (senior), Wednesday afternoon at Thunderbird
League Champions: Team “Recycled Teenagers”, Selena Rittenhouse, Sue Tucker, Carl Tucker and Bob Carter
High Average: Bob Carter, 213.16 and Shirley Hanley, 181.09
Most Improved: Gene Augustine, +15.27 and Selena Rittenhouse, +13.01
Golden Years (senior), Thursday morning at Twin Oaks
League Champions: Team “Confused”, Rick Young, Brian Taub, Dwight Blair and Julie Young
High Average: Brian Taub, 207.59 and Charlene Thomas, 159.42
Most Improved: Tom Jiron, +29.25 and Alma Shappell, +11.38
Goodtimes (senior), Thursday afternoon at Thunderbird
League Champions: Team “Sue’s Strikers”, official members were the late Sue King with Duane Hurwitz and Ronnie King. Added members were Richard Jacoby and Billy Carrion
High Average: Richard Jacoby, 218.65 and Shirley Hanley, 179.83
Most Improved: Darrel Conrad, +11.70 and Karin Monahan, +5.89
Suburban, Thursday night at Twin Oaks
League Champions: Team “Ebola’s”, James Biscaino, Reed Fitzhugh II, Chris Reser, Jordan Kasza, Ray Johnson and Kathy Duprey
High Average: Keith Thompson, 230.69 and Jordan Kasza, 210.07
Most Improved: David Harrison, +18.47 and Kristina McCoy, +16.79
Friday Night Mixed Rollers, Friday night at Twin Oaks
League Champions: Team “We’ve Been Framed”, Lucy Alvarez, Barbara Ellis, Chick Ellis, Michael Sneed and Stella Sneed
High Average: Brandon Trimpey, 207.56 and Barbara Ellis, 179.88
Most Improved: Michael Sneed, +18.96 and Barbara Ward, +14.94
Guys and Dolls, Friday night at Thunderbird
League Champions: Team “Naturals”, Jimmy Prater, Donna Malcom, Ricky Malcom, Patrick Caton, Di-ann Prater and John Caton
High Average: Bill Cox, 207.01 and Andrea Halstead, 208.19
Most Improved: Kaleb Phillips, +19.86 and Amy Copeland, +9.14
In other league news…
As you can tell from the honor roll there were very few scores submitted from regular league play.
Matt Ray topped the honor roll with a 703 on games of 257, 233 and 213 bowled in the Rowdy Bunch.
In no-tap news, however, let me tell you, bowlers do love not having to convert single pin spares.
Leading series last week was an 828 by Bill Cox, bowled in the Socialites Summer No-Tap on Monday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Cox kicked off his high series with a 298, followed by games of 262 and 268.
In other Socialites news, Randy Travis was the only bowler with a no-tap 300 game, his coming the third game of the day.
Bob Carter was the heavy hitter in the Tuesday No-Tappers, posting an 818 on games of 275, 265 and 278.
Ernie McAllister was a close second with 797 that ended with a 298 game and David Fishbeck strung the last twelve for the only no-tap 300 game of the day.
Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama Results
Jerry Hill was the Senior No-Tap Colorama winner a week ago last Friday, putting together an 867 handi-cap series on scratch games of 217, 241 and 277.
Randy Travis took second with 835 and Chick Ellis finished third with 782.
Margit Augustine was the winner in the women’s division with 802, followed by Peggy Towne with 742.
Hill and Travis switched places in Scratch Singles with Travis scoring 748 and Hill scoring 735.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Carl Christman/Chick Ellis, 549
(Gm 1, 2nd) Cleo Travis/Marshall Miller, 532
(Gm 2, 1st) John Roberts/James Williams, 545
(Gm 2, 2nd) Jerry Hill/Peggy Towne, 540
(Gm 3, 1st) Jerry Hill/Peggy Towne, 563
(Gm 3, 2nd) Margit Augustine/Mike Peckinpaugh, 559
Strike pot winners:
Carl Christman, Cleo Travis, Mike Peckinpaugh
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Marshall Miller (7+X+3+20): No winner
Match Play: Carl Christman (8-8-8): WINNER!
Pill Draw: John Roberts (Needed 3, Got 5): No winner
Waldo: James Williams (with head pin – Got 7): No winner
Waldo: James Williams (without head pin – left 4 pins): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Baggett wins 1st Summer Series Po-Boy
The first of a series of seven Summer Po-Boy tournaments was held last Monday night at Thunderbird Lanes, with 17 bowlers coming out to shake off the cob webs that have gathered from sitting the last couple of weeks.
It took 489 to make the cut to the top eight bowlers after qualifying which was the tying score rolled by both Tony Faustner and Phil Kilmartin, requiring a 9th-10th frame rolloff.
Kilmartin won that battle 39-33 and advanced to the single elimination bracket in the 8th spot.
Mitch Hill was the top seed with 525 handicap on scratch games of 215 and 278.
Nate Baggett was second best at 510 scoring 268 and 241, and Marshall Miller wrapped up the top three with 496 with games of 240 and 210.
Dave Yett rolled 473 for fourth followed by Chris Scott with 471, Blaine McKinney, 466 and James Ray with 459 for seventh.
In the first round, Kilmartin beat out Hill 238-208, Scott won over Yett 236-213, Miller got the win against McKinney 278-250 and Baggett advanced to the semis over Ray 214-209.
Scott gained steam and mowed over Kilmartin 226-182 and Baggett stayed on point to win against Mil-ler 211-176 to setup for the final match.
Scott had 31 pins handicap going in and needed every one of them when it came down to the end but still came up two pins shy as Baggett claimed the first Summer Series Po-Boy title 213-211.
High scratch game winners during qualifying were Nate Baggett (268) and James Ray (255) for game one and Phil Kilmartin (244) and Nate Baggett (241) for game two.
Remember the Po-Boy events are now being held on Monday nights at Thunderbird Lanes. Entry fee will remain at just $25 per person.
The event will start at 7:00pm.
PBA Fort Sill SW Open
The PBA Southwest Regional tournament is just around the corner, slated for July 16 –18. Details were not available at press time but contacting Twin Oaks Bowling Center should get you all the information that you need.
Expect a sweeper (win a spot in the regional) on Friday, July 16th, and the Pro-Am on the night of the 17th where you bowl on the same lanes as some national and regional touring pros.
Sunday, July 18th, will be match play finals if you want to go out and show your support for your favorite, spectators are welcome.
Remember that DOD identification is required to get on Fort Sill.