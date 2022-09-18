HONOR ROLL
(ZZZDenotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
James Bomboy Sr;748
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;748
ZZZPhil Kilmartin;748
ZZZChris Reser;746
ZZZBruce Flack;734
Robert Lawson;734
ZZZMark Hill;733
ZZZBob Carter;722
Tim Lundquist;719
ZZZMichael Converson;712
ZZZKenny Ratke;710
Chad Perry;705
ZZZDale Perry;703
Mitch Hill;697
Kellan Hill;696
ZZZJames Ray;689
ZZZCarl Tucker;681
ZZZChris Lowe;680
ZZZRichard Jacoby;676
ZZZDale McGlinn;676
ZZZTracy Price;676
Ray Johnson;675
Brandon Tipton;674
Matt Casey;673
ZZZSam Bowman;673
ZZZBill Kaplan;671
ZZZRick Chapman;670
Dylan Johnson;669
ZZZDavid Yett;668
Matt Ray;666
ZZZDwight Blair Jr;665
ZZZDuncan McDonald;663
Chris Scott;662
Paul Davis;658
ZZZTroy Hardin;657
Brandon Bowers;655
Tory Morales;653
Albert Arredondo;650
ZZZTed Williams;650
ZZZDonald Ryans;639
ZZZRussell Nauman;637
ZZZDavid Sherwood;635
ZZZMichael Sneed;632
ZZZJohn Troutman;630
ZZZMike Peckinpaugh;630
ZZZBrian Taub;623
ZZZSteve Mans;623
ZZZSteve Freitag;622
ZZZPreston Charity;619
ZZZTim Sprawling;618
ZZZRobert Copeland;611
ZZZMark Fitzpatrick;605
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;602
ZZZCraig Fain Sr.;601
Men’s Game
Kellan Hill;289
Tim Lundquist;289
ZZZChris Reser;288
James Bomboy Sr;279
ZZZBob Carter;279
ZZZBruce Flack;279
ZZZMark Hill;269
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;268
Robert Lawson;268
ZZZTroy Hardin;268
Chad Perry;267
ZZZBill Kaplan;266
ZZZRobert Copeland;266
Damon Claunch;266
Tory Morales;264
ZZZKenny Ratke;259
DJ Pyfer;259
ZZZPhil Kilmartin;257
ZZZDale Perry;257
Mitch Hill;257
ZZZRichard Jacoby;257
ZZZDale McGlinn;257
ZZZTracy Price;257
ZZZDavid Yett;257
Albert Arredondo;257
Dylan Johnson;256
ZZZSteve Freitag;256
Brandon Bowers;254
Johnathan McCoy;253
ZZZDwight Blair Jr;249
ZZZTim Sprawling;249
Matt Casey;248
ZZZJohn Troutman;247
ZZZMichael Converson;246
ZZZCarl Tucker;246
ZZZChris Lowe;246
Chris Scott;246
Quenton Gould;246
ZZZLarry Keplinger;245
ZZZJames Ray;244
Ray Johnson;244
ZZZRick Chapman;244
Josh Schoonover;243
Brandon Tipton;239
ZZZDavid Sherwood;239
ZZZPreston Charity;238
Chris Dickerson;238
Graydon Carroll;237
ZZZBrian Taub;236
Derek Bond;236
ZZZMark Fitzpatrick;235
Patrick Caton;235
ZZZJames Vaughn;235
ZZZSteve Mans;234
ZZZBill Cox;234
ZZZSam Bowman;229
ZZZMike Jones;228
ZZZDuncan McDonald;226
ZZZErnie McAllister;226
ZZZMichael Sneed;225
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;225
ZZZKeith Thompson;225
ZZZDonald Ryans;223
ZZZMike Peckinpaugh;223
ZZZJohn Roberts;223
ZZZDusty Valdez;223
ZZZDaniel Bailey;222
ZZZBilly Carrion;222
ZZZRandy Ruesga;222
ZZZMalden Smith;221
ZZZTed Williams;220
ZZZTony Faustner;218
ZZZRussell Nauman;216
ZZZWalter Keithley;216
Women’s Series
ZZZLisa Tipton-Gass;643
ZZZBarbara Ellis;632
ZZZJudy Lloyd;614
Andrea Halstead;610
Misty Jenkins;607
ZZZTeri Jester;605
ZZZSue Avis;595
ZZZLil Johnson;586
Rebecca Jones;585
Megan Wehmeier;583
ZZZDee Gustafson;576
Lisa Bomboy;573
ZZZLisa Clark;558
Shelby Callihan;541
ZZZCandace Seabrook;538
Viaja Dewberry-Fulner;528
ZZZShirley Hanley;520
ZZZBrenda Lathe;515
ZZZSabine Ruesga;511
ZZZBarbara Ward;508
ZZZPeggy Towne;500
Women’s Game
ZZZLisa Tipton-Gass;257
Lisa Bomboy;246
Rebecca Jones;245
ZZZSue Avis;244
ZZZBarbara Ellis;236
Andrea Halstead;236
ZZZBrenda Lathe;233
ZZZJudy Lloyd;226
ZZZTeri Jester;225
Misty Jenkins;221
ZZZMargit Augustine;217
ZZZShirley Hanley;216
ZZZDee Gustafson;213
ZZZKelly Wright;213
Viaja Dewberry-Fulner;210
ZZZLil Johnson;205
Megan Wehmeier;204
ZZZSabine Ruesga;201
Youth Series
Mikey York;623
Caden Burk;607
Payton Smith;464
ZZZBrayden Kaplan;449
Billy Smith;433
ZZZSymphony Smith;406
ZZZKalan Hicks;388
ZZZAdonis Coleman;349
ZZZAdrian Bailey;308
Youth Game
Mikey York;247
Caden Burk;234
Payton Smith;194
Aiden Nix;174
ZZZBrayden Kaplan;169
Billy Smith;166
ZZZSymphony Smith;152
ZZZKalan Hicks;148
ZZZAdrian Bailey;125
ZZZAdonis Coleman;119
ZZZEmma Gagne (b);117
ZZZKovie Hicks;112
ZZZJoshua Lewis;109
ZZZJoseph Resler;109
ZZZNicholas Hancock;106
ZZZWilliam Mullins (b);102
ZZZRichard Resler;102
ZZZWilliam Hern (b);100
No Tap Series
ZZZMike McLester;802
ZZZSam Bowman;795
ZZZRandy Travis;741
ZZZDamon Foster;709
ZZZSue Avis;664
ZZZKirk Shaffer;660
ZZZDiane Frame;629
No Tap Game
ZZZMike McLester;279
ZZZDamon Foster;278
ZZZRandy Travis;268
ZZZSue Avis;266
ZZZSam Bowman;266
ZZZDiane Frame;251
ZZZKirk Shaffer;245