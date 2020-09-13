(^Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
Chris Yett;747
^Dale Perry;743
Demetrius Wilcox;731
^Robert Copeland;723
^Tracy Price;719
Aaron Bradley;712
^Rick Olson;711
^Bill Cox;709
^Keith Thompson;706
^David Sherwood;700
Ray Johnson;697
^Bob Carter;693
Brandon Trimpey;681
^Darrel Conrad;680
Joseph Langley;678
^Richard Jacoby;677
^Michael Converson;672
Andrew McCann;672
James Biscaino;669
^Steve Lindsay;668
James Middleton;664
^Mike Peckinpaugh;662
Mark Paslay;658
^JP Nauman;657
Matt Casey;655
James Bomboy Sr;652
^Bruce Flack;651
^Duane Hurwitz;644
^Chris Lowe;644
^James Clemons;638
^Tom Rine;637
^Paul Zerbe;636
^Steve Neher;635
^Troy Hardin;631
Joseph Haywood;629
^Steven Saathoff;629
^Johnnie Scheid;625
^Landas Spencer;621
^Richard Brown;617
^Jesse Camacho;612
^Jerry Fleck;611
^Lance Burroughs;604
^Gabby Galloway;601
^Jimmy Prater;601
^Ernie McAllister;600
Men’s Game
^Keith Thompson;299
Chris Yett;289
^Darrel Conrad;280
^JP Nauman;269
^Bill Cox;268
^Dale Perry;268
Demetrius Wilcox;268
^Rick Olson;267
^Robert Copeland;265
Mark Paslay;258
^Tracy Price;258
^Tom Rine;258
Joseph Haywood;257
Ray Johnson;257
^Mike Peckinpaugh;257
^Bob Carter;256
Joseph Langley;255
Andrew McCann;253
Aaron Bradley;251
James Bomboy Sr;248
Ben Laird;247
Brandon Trimpey;247
^James Clemons;244
^Richard Jacoby;244
James Middleton;244
Dustin Sheffield;244
^Troy Hardin;243
Matt Casey;241
^David Sherwood;238
^Bruce Flack;237
^Steven Saathoff;236
Dameon Bradford;235
^Dave McDermott;235
^Sam Bowman;234
^Michael Converson;234
^John Crowder;233
^Gabby Galloway;233
^Steve Lindsay;233
^Mark Olson;233
^Ernie McAllister;229
^Duane Hurwitz;227
^Johnnie Scheid;226
^Michael Sneed;226
^Paul Zerbe;226
^Chris Lowe;225
^Randy Standridge;225
^Jerry Fleck;224
^Landas Spencer;222
^Richard Brown;221
^Steve Mans;220
^Lance Burroughs;219
^Steve Neher;218
^Barry Morris;216
^David Yett;216
^John Campbell;215
^Sam Cosino;215
^Gary Sammons Jr.;215
Women’s Series
Jordan Kasza;694
Andrea Halstead;689
^Lisa Tipton-Gass;606
^Barbara Ellis;584
^Lydia Seymour;564
^Peggy Towne;564
^Lisa Clark;550
^Sandra Minnick;545
^Dorothy Bloomer;542
Emily Kitzrow;530
^Kathy Zerbe;528
^Dee Gustafson;514
^Shirley Hanley;514
^Renee’ Johnson;504
^Kathi Keithley;503
Women’s Game
Andrea Halstead;255
Jordan Kasza;236
^Lisa Tipton-Gass;221
^Lydia Seymour;215
Emily Kitzrow;214
^Peggy Towne;214
^Barbara Ellis;206
^Becky Payette;205
^Dee Gustafson;200
No-Tap Series
^Sam Bowman;798
^Mike McLester;782
^Dan Nicar;720
^Marvin Cox;693
^Gary Sammons;687
^Hazel Gary;685
^Sue Avis;679
^Cleo Travis;672
^Damon Foster;668
^Ron Estelle;659
^Howard Thompson;606
No-Tap Games
^Mike McLester;300
^David Yett;300
^Sam Bowman;298
^Marvin Cox;295
^Damon Foster;266
^Gary Sammons;265
^Luther Gary;263
^James Williams;262
^Dan Nicar;257
^Hazel Gary;255
^Ron Estelle;255
^Sue Avis;251
^Howard Thompson;242
^Diane Frame;242
^Cleo Travis;238