(^Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)

Men’s Series

Chris Yett;747

^Dale Perry;743

Demetrius Wilcox;731

^Robert Copeland;723

^Tracy Price;719

Aaron Bradley;712

^Rick Olson;711

^Bill Cox;709

^Keith Thompson;706

^David Sherwood;700

Ray Johnson;697

^Bob Carter;693

Brandon Trimpey;681

^Darrel Conrad;680

Joseph Langley;678

^Richard Jacoby;677

^Michael Converson;672

Andrew McCann;672

James Biscaino;669

^Steve Lindsay;668

James Middleton;664

^Mike Peckinpaugh;662

Mark Paslay;658

^JP Nauman;657

Matt Casey;655

James Bomboy Sr;652

^Bruce Flack;651

^Duane Hurwitz;644

^Chris Lowe;644

^James Clemons;638

^Tom Rine;637

^Paul Zerbe;636

^Steve Neher;635

^Troy Hardin;631

Joseph Haywood;629

^Steven Saathoff;629

^Johnnie Scheid;625

^Landas Spencer;621

^Richard Brown;617

^Jesse Camacho;612

^Jerry Fleck;611

^Lance Burroughs;604

^Gabby Galloway;601

^Jimmy Prater;601

^Ernie McAllister;600

Men’s Game

^Keith Thompson;299

Chris Yett;289

^Darrel Conrad;280

^JP Nauman;269

^Bill Cox;268

^Dale Perry;268

Demetrius Wilcox;268

^Rick Olson;267

^Robert Copeland;265

Mark Paslay;258

^Tracy Price;258

^Tom Rine;258

Joseph Haywood;257

Ray Johnson;257

^Mike Peckinpaugh;257

^Bob Carter;256

Joseph Langley;255

Andrew McCann;253

Aaron Bradley;251

James Bomboy Sr;248

Ben Laird;247

Brandon Trimpey;247

^James Clemons;244

^Richard Jacoby;244

James Middleton;244

Dustin Sheffield;244

^Troy Hardin;243

Matt Casey;241

^David Sherwood;238

^Bruce Flack;237

^Steven Saathoff;236

Dameon Bradford;235

^Dave McDermott;235

^Sam Bowman;234

^Michael Converson;234

^John Crowder;233

^Gabby Galloway;233

^Steve Lindsay;233

^Mark Olson;233

^Ernie McAllister;229

^Duane Hurwitz;227

^Johnnie Scheid;226

^Michael Sneed;226

^Paul Zerbe;226

^Chris Lowe;225

^Randy Standridge;225

^Jerry Fleck;224

^Landas Spencer;222

^Richard Brown;221

^Steve Mans;220

^Lance Burroughs;219

^Steve Neher;218

^Barry Morris;216

^David Yett;216

^John Campbell;215

^Sam Cosino;215

^Gary Sammons Jr.;215

Women’s Series

Jordan Kasza;694

Andrea Halstead;689

^Lisa Tipton-Gass;606

^Barbara Ellis;584

^Lydia Seymour;564

^Peggy Towne;564

^Lisa Clark;550

^Sandra Minnick;545

^Dorothy Bloomer;542

Emily Kitzrow;530

^Kathy Zerbe;528

^Dee Gustafson;514

^Shirley Hanley;514

^Renee’ Johnson;504

^Kathi Keithley;503

Women’s Game

Andrea Halstead;255

Jordan Kasza;236

^Lisa Tipton-Gass;221

^Lydia Seymour;215

Emily Kitzrow;214

^Peggy Towne;214

^Barbara Ellis;206

^Becky Payette;205

^Dee Gustafson;200

No-Tap Series

^Sam Bowman;798

^Mike McLester;782

^Dan Nicar;720

^Marvin Cox;693

^Gary Sammons;687

^Hazel Gary;685

^Sue Avis;679

^Cleo Travis;672

^Damon Foster;668

^Ron Estelle;659

^Howard Thompson;606

No-Tap Games

^Mike McLester;300

^David Yett;300

^Sam Bowman;298

^Marvin Cox;295

^Damon Foster;266

^Gary Sammons;265

^Luther Gary;263

^James Williams;262

^Dan Nicar;257

^Hazel Gary;255

^Ron Estelle;255

^Sue Avis;251

^Howard Thompson;242

^Diane Frame;242

^Cleo Travis;238

