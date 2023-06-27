(ZZZDenotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;760
Matt Ray;709
Xander Heimbrock;687
ZZZDale Perry;682
ZZZRick Olson;680
Andrew Jones;651
ZZZJerry Biscaino;627
ZZZRonnie King;608
Men’s Game
DJ Pyfer;279
Nathan Baggett;275
Matt Ray;268
Shawn Thomas;268
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;266
ZZZRick Olson;266
Andrew Jones;266
Xander Heimbrock;264
ZZZDale Perry;258
Tyler Price;256
ZZZCarl Mitchell;237
Payne Jolly;236
ZZZDavid Yett;234
ZZZRyan Thomas;233
ZZZJerry Biscaino;228
ZZZRonnie King;225
ZZZCarl Tucker;224
ZZZJohn Roberts;222
ZZZBill Cox;221
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;220
ZZZCharles Norman;215
ZZZRobert Lansberry;210
Women’s Series
ZZZTeri Jester;622
Janice Croft;562
Tanya Biscaino;532
ZZZPeggy Towne;519
ZZZRenee’ Johnson;501
Women’s Game
Andrea Halstead;270
ZZZTeri Jester;218
Janice Croft;210
Youth Series
Jake Croft;615
Peyton Smith;540
ZZZKalan Hicks;520
ZZZDexter Jackson;465
ZZZDJ Scott;438
ZZZDavyn Jenkins;418
Youth Game
Jake Croft;220
ZZZKalan Hicks;196
Peyton Smith;182
ZZZDexter Jackson;164
ZZZDJ Scott;159
ZZZDavyn Jenkins;159
ZZZCash Hill;115
ZZZHenry Keithley (b);108
No Tap – Series
ZZZMalden Smith;841
ZZZSteve Mans;819
ZZZTeri Jester;788
Andrew Petering;777
ZZZRick Olson;772
ZZZRandy Travis;760
ZZZSam Bowman;743
ZZZErnie McAllister;734
ZZZMike McLester;734
Danny Gonzalez;722
ZZZDavid Yett;720
ZZZRonnie King;719
ZZZGene Augustine Jr;716
ZZZGary Sammons;707
ZZZCarl Mitchell;704
ZZZMark Olson;701
ZZZDiane Frame;697
Toby Franco;696
Mark Ramos;694
ZZZMarshall Miller;691
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;691
ZZZTom Rine;688
ZZZBill Cox;685
Jeremy Mitchell;672
Kaleb Phillips;671
ZZZShirley Hanley;671
ZZZJames Halstead Jr.;661
Stephanie Sammons;658
ZZZRoy Johnson;656
ZZZBilly Carrion;655
ZZZLuther Gary;654
ZZZMel Tubbs;646
ZZZGary Webster;636
No Tap Game
ZZZSteve Mans;300
ZZZTeri Jester;300
ZZZMalden Smith;298
Andrew Petering;298
ZZZTom Rine;298
ZZZSam Bowman;288
ZZZErnie McAllister;288
ZZZRick Olson;286
ZZZRonnie King;286
Danny Gonzalez;277
ZZZRandy Travis;276
Kaleb Phillips;274
Jeremy Mitchell;270
ZZZCarl Mitchell;266
ZZZJames Halstead Jr.;266
ZZZDavid Yett;265
ZZZVanda Edmondson;265
ZZZBilly Carrion;264
ZZZLuther Gary;264
ZZZGary Sammons;263
ZZZShirley Hanley;263
ZZZMike Peckinpaugh;263
ZZZDiane Frame;261
Mark Ramos;261
ZZZGary Webster;258
ZZZMarshall Miller;256
Toby Franco;255
ZZZChrista Mendoza;252
ZZZRoy Johnson;251
ZZZGene Augustine Jr;248
ZZZMike McLester;246
Antione Murphy;244
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;243
Stephanie Sammons;243
ZZZJohn Roberts;242
ZZZMel Tubbs;236
ZZZCle Cox;236
ZZZMark Olson;235
ZZZBill Cox;235
ZZZSandra Olson;235