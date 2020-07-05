(^Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
^James Ray;736
^Bob Carter;695
Patrick Caton;692
^Keith Thompson;690
^Robert Copeland;679
^Mark Hill;676
James Biscaino;672
^Steve Lindsay;671
Ben Laird;669
^Johnnie Scheid;666
Johnathon McCoy;661
^Bill Cox;660
^David Sherwood;659
Chris Yett;658
^Paul Zerbe;655
^Jimmy Prater;653
^David Yett;650
^Troy Hardin;646
^Richard Jacoby;642
^Dale Perry;642
^Tony Faustner;641
^Mike Peckinpaugh;641
^Sam Cosino;636
^Jeff Janssen;636
^Rick Olson;634
^Duane Hurwitz;633
Joe Hicks;632
^Bruce Flack;622
^Gary Webster;621
^Mark Olson;618
^Barry Morris;617
^Steve Neher;613
^Howard Thompson;609
^Carl Tucker;604
Men’s Game
Ben Laird;279
Michael Pierson;269
^Howard Thompson;269
^Keith Thompson;268
^Mark Hill;267
^James Ray;267
Andrew McCann;266
^Rick Olson;266
^Barry Morris;264
^Bob Carter;259
Mason Sterkel;258
Patrick Caton;257
Nick Macias;257
^Gabby Galloway;256
^David Yett;256
^Steve Lindsay;251
^Mike Peckinpaugh;246
^Marvin Cox;245
^Troy Hardin;245
^Jimmy Prater;245
^David Sherwood;245
^Paul Zerbe;244
^Robert Copeland;243
Blaine McKinney;243
^Dale Perry;243
Tyler Price;243
Andrew Briggs;240
James Biscaino;239
Chris Yett;239
^Richard Jacoby;237
^Johnnie Scheid;237
^Bruce Flack;236
Joe Hicks;236
Andrew Petering;236
Matt Ray;236
Johnathon McCoy;235
^Carl Tucker;235
^Tony Faustner;234
^Bill Cox;233
^Steve Neher;231
Mike Hutto;229
^Gary Webster;229
^Jeff Janssen;228
^Russell Nauman;228
^JP Nauman;226
^Sam Cosino;225
^Randy Travis;225
^Duane Hurwitz;224
^John Roberts;224
^Mark Olson;223
^Troy Campain;221
^Rick Chapman;219
^James Buxton;216
^Michael Sneed;216
Women’s Series
Andrea Halstead;631
^Dena Hicks;611
Amy Copeland;594
^Shirley Hanley;553
Nicki Rejda;539
^Selena Rittenhouse;535
^Dee Gustafson;530
^Peggy Towne;521
^Kathy Zerbe;521
^Dorothy Bloomer;516
^Carolyn Buxton;504
Women’s Game
^Dena Hicks;245
Andrea Halstead;225
Amy Copeland;213
Nicki Rejda;210
No-Tap Series
^Rick Olson;835
Brant Hill;834
^Sam Bowman;768
^Paul Zerbe;761
^Sue Avis;752
^Roger Hanley;737
^Robert Copeland;725
^Marvin Cox;720
^Randy Travis;713
^Gary Webster;690
^Luther Gary;689
^Gene Augustine;685
^JP Nauman;679
^Shirley Hanley;663
^Howard Thompson;663
^Diane Frame;662
^James Williams;662
^Billy Carrion;660
(y) Carter Croft;635
(y) Xander Heimbrock;615
No-Tap Games
^Rick Olson;300
Brant Hill;297
^Gene Augustine;287
Ryan Thomas;287
^Paul Zerbe;287
^Sue Avis;279
^Randy Travis;278
^Roger Hanley;277
^Gary Webster;274
^JP Nauman;266
^Luther Gary;265
^Sam Bowman;264
^Jerry Hill;261
^Robert Copeland;257
(y) Xander Heimbrock;256
^Billy Carrion;255
^Michael Sneed;255
^Damon Foster;253
^Howard Thompson;252
^James Williams;252
Kenny Copeland;251
^Marvin Cox;251
^Tom Jiron;242
^Diane Frame;241
(y) Mikey York;241
^Ron Estelle;235
(y) Carter Croft;232
^Shirley Hanley;231
^Charline Paslay;231
^Hazel Gary;225