(^Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)

Men’s Series

^James Ray;736

^Bob Carter;695

Patrick Caton;692

^Keith Thompson;690

^Robert Copeland;679

^Mark Hill;676

James Biscaino;672

^Steve Lindsay;671

Ben Laird;669

^Johnnie Scheid;666

Johnathon McCoy;661

^Bill Cox;660

^David Sherwood;659

Chris Yett;658

^Paul Zerbe;655

^Jimmy Prater;653

^David Yett;650

^Troy Hardin;646

^Richard Jacoby;642

^Dale Perry;642

^Tony Faustner;641

^Mike Peckinpaugh;641

^Sam Cosino;636

^Jeff Janssen;636

^Rick Olson;634

^Duane Hurwitz;633

Joe Hicks;632

^Bruce Flack;622

^Gary Webster;621

^Mark Olson;618

^Barry Morris;617

^Steve Neher;613

^Howard Thompson;609

^Carl Tucker;604

Men’s Game

Ben Laird;279

Michael Pierson;269

^Howard Thompson;269

^Keith Thompson;268

^Mark Hill;267

^James Ray;267

Andrew McCann;266

^Rick Olson;266

^Barry Morris;264

^Bob Carter;259

Mason Sterkel;258

Patrick Caton;257

Nick Macias;257

^Gabby Galloway;256

^David Yett;256

^Steve Lindsay;251

^Mike Peckinpaugh;246

^Marvin Cox;245

^Troy Hardin;245

^Jimmy Prater;245

^David Sherwood;245

^Paul Zerbe;244

^Robert Copeland;243

Blaine McKinney;243

^Dale Perry;243

Tyler Price;243

Andrew Briggs;240

James Biscaino;239

Chris Yett;239

^Richard Jacoby;237

^Johnnie Scheid;237

^Bruce Flack;236

Joe Hicks;236

Andrew Petering;236

Matt Ray;236

Johnathon McCoy;235

^Carl Tucker;235

^Tony Faustner;234

^Bill Cox;233

^Steve Neher;231

Mike Hutto;229

^Gary Webster;229

^Jeff Janssen;228

^Russell Nauman;228

^JP Nauman;226

^Sam Cosino;225

^Randy Travis;225

^Duane Hurwitz;224

^John Roberts;224

^Mark Olson;223

^Troy Campain;221

^Rick Chapman;219

^James Buxton;216

^Michael Sneed;216

Women’s Series

Andrea Halstead;631

^Dena Hicks;611

Amy Copeland;594

^Shirley Hanley;553

Nicki Rejda;539

^Selena Rittenhouse;535

^Dee Gustafson;530

^Peggy Towne;521

^Kathy Zerbe;521

^Dorothy Bloomer;516

^Carolyn Buxton;504

Women’s Game

^Dena Hicks;245

Andrea Halstead;225

Amy Copeland;213

Nicki Rejda;210

No-Tap Series

^Rick Olson;835

Brant Hill;834

^Sam Bowman;768

^Paul Zerbe;761

^Sue Avis;752

^Roger Hanley;737

^Robert Copeland;725

^Marvin Cox;720

^Randy Travis;713

^Gary Webster;690

^Luther Gary;689

^Gene Augustine;685

^JP Nauman;679

^Shirley Hanley;663

^Howard Thompson;663

^Diane Frame;662

^James Williams;662

^Billy Carrion;660

(y) Carter Croft;635

(y) Xander Heimbrock;615

No-Tap Games

^Rick Olson;300

Brant Hill;297

^Gene Augustine;287

Ryan Thomas;287

^Paul Zerbe;287

^Sue Avis;279

^Randy Travis;278

^Roger Hanley;277

^Gary Webster;274

^JP Nauman;266

^Luther Gary;265

^Sam Bowman;264

^Jerry Hill;261

^Robert Copeland;257

(y) Xander Heimbrock;256

^Billy Carrion;255

^Michael Sneed;255

^Damon Foster;253

^Howard Thompson;252

^James Williams;252

Kenny Copeland;251

^Marvin Cox;251

^Tom Jiron;242

^Diane Frame;241

(y) Mikey York;241

^Ron Estelle;235

(y) Carter Croft;232

^Shirley Hanley;231

^Charline Paslay;231

^Hazel Gary;225

