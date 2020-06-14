(ZzzDenotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
ZzzRichard Jacoby;746
ZzzKeith Thompson;712
ZzzMark Hill;710
ZzzRobert Copeland;710
James Biscaino;705
ZzzBob Carter;700
ZzzSteve Lindsay;693
ZzzRick Olson;679
ZzzDale Perry;672
ZzzMike Peckinpaugh;669
Tony Mendoza;660
DJ Pyfer;656
Blaine McKinney;651
ZzzRick Chapman;638
ZzzDarrel Conrad;629
ZzzBill Cox;626
ZzzBarry Morris;619
Daniel Fulner;613
ZzzRick Carlson;607
ZzzRussell Nauman;606
ZzzSteve Neher;606
ZzzGary Hance;601
ZzzJP Nauman;600
Men’s Game
ZzzRichard Jacoby;279
ZzzMark Hill;278
ZzzGary Sammons Jr.;276
ZzzSteve Lindsay;269
ZzzMike Peckinpaugh;268
James Biscaino;267
ZzzRobert Copeland;258
ZzzTony Faustner;258
ZzzRick Olson;257
ZzzDale Perry;257
DJ Pyfer;257
ZzzBob Carter;256
Nathan Baggett;255
ZzzBarry Morris;255
ZzzDarrel Conrad;249
Noah Ellis;248
ZzzRick Chapman;247
Joe Hicks;247
Tony Mendoza;246
ZzzKeith Thompson;245
Ben Laird;244
Blaine McKinney;243
ZzzRussell Nauman;236
ZzzJP Nauman;236
Matt Casey;236
Kellan Hill;236
Andrew Petering;236
ZzzGary Hance;235
Mason Sterkel;235
ZzzSam Cosino;232
ZzzRick Carlson;231
ZzzErnie McAllister;231
ZzzMichael Sneed;231
ZzzGary Hill;227
ZzzJames Ray;227
ZzzBill Cox;225
Daniel Fulner;225
ZzzBruce Flack;225
ZzzHoward Thompson;225
ZzzJohnnie Scheid;223
ZzzDave Yett;223
ZzzDon Ginter Jr;221
ZzzMark Olson;221
ZzzDamon Foster;219
ZzzRandy Travis;217
ZzzRonnie King;216
ZzzSam Bowman;215
ZzzJohn Fortner;215
Women’s Series
ZzzShirley Hanley;619
ZzzRenee’ Johnson;600
Andrea Halstead;577
ZzzDena Hicks;556
ZzzDee Gustafson;507
ZzzKathy Zerbe;501
ZzzDiane Frame;500
Women’s Game
ZzzShirley Hanley;226
Angela Gardner;213
ZzzRenee’ Johnson;212
ZzzDena Hicks;206
ZzzJayme Wilkerson;203
Andrea Halstead;201
No-Tap Series
Brant Hill;812
ZzzRobert Copeland;783
Steve Croft;746
ZzzSteve Lindsay;734
ZzzGene Augustine;714
ZzzBob Henderson;683
ZzzJerry Hill;681
ZzzGary Sammons;651
ZzzCarl Tucker;651
Sydney Maloy;645
ZzzDon Ginter Jr;641
ZzzWalter Keithley;629
ZzzDamon Foster;627
ZzzKathi Keithley;626
ZzzJames Williams;625
ZzzHazel Gary;614
Janice Croft;611
ZzzSue Avis;604
No-Tap Games
ZzzDamon Foster;300
Steve Croft;298
Brant Hill;290
ZzzBob Henderson;280
ZzzRobert Copeland;270
ZzzBilly Carrion;265
Janice Croft;264
ZzzDon Ginter Jr;262
ZzzMichael Sneed;259
ZzzSteve Lindsay;256
Sydney Maloy;256
ZzzHoward Thompson;256
ZzzGene Augustine;254
ZzzAndy Powell;254
ZzzCharline Paslay;251
ZzzWalter Keithley;250
ZzzMike McLester;244
ZzzGary Sammons;242
ZzzHazel Gary;242
ZzzJerry Hill;233
ZzzCarl Tucker;233
ZzzJames Williams;231
ZzzKathi Keithley;230
ZzzSue Avis;230
ZzzDiane Frame;228