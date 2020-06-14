(ZzzDenotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)

Men’s Series

ZzzRichard Jacoby;746

ZzzKeith Thompson;712

ZzzMark Hill;710

ZzzRobert Copeland;710

James Biscaino;705

ZzzBob Carter;700

ZzzSteve Lindsay;693

ZzzRick Olson;679

ZzzDale Perry;672

ZzzMike Peckinpaugh;669

Tony Mendoza;660

DJ Pyfer;656

Blaine McKinney;651

ZzzRick Chapman;638

ZzzDarrel Conrad;629

ZzzBill Cox;626

ZzzBarry Morris;619

Daniel Fulner;613

ZzzRick Carlson;607

ZzzRussell Nauman;606

ZzzSteve Neher;606

ZzzGary Hance;601

ZzzJP Nauman;600

Men’s Game

ZzzRichard Jacoby;279

ZzzMark Hill;278

ZzzGary Sammons Jr.;276

ZzzSteve Lindsay;269

ZzzMike Peckinpaugh;268

James Biscaino;267

ZzzRobert Copeland;258

ZzzTony Faustner;258

ZzzRick Olson;257

ZzzDale Perry;257

DJ Pyfer;257

ZzzBob Carter;256

Nathan Baggett;255

ZzzBarry Morris;255

ZzzDarrel Conrad;249

Noah Ellis;248

ZzzRick Chapman;247

Joe Hicks;247

Tony Mendoza;246

ZzzKeith Thompson;245

Ben Laird;244

Blaine McKinney;243

ZzzRussell Nauman;236

ZzzJP Nauman;236

Matt Casey;236

Kellan Hill;236

Andrew Petering;236

ZzzGary Hance;235

Mason Sterkel;235

ZzzSam Cosino;232

ZzzRick Carlson;231

ZzzErnie McAllister;231

ZzzMichael Sneed;231

ZzzGary Hill;227

ZzzJames Ray;227

ZzzBill Cox;225

Daniel Fulner;225

ZzzBruce Flack;225

ZzzHoward Thompson;225

ZzzJohnnie Scheid;223

ZzzDave Yett;223

ZzzDon Ginter Jr;221

ZzzMark Olson;221

ZzzDamon Foster;219

ZzzRandy Travis;217

ZzzRonnie King;216

ZzzSam Bowman;215

ZzzJohn Fortner;215

Women’s Series

ZzzShirley Hanley;619

ZzzRenee’ Johnson;600

Andrea Halstead;577

ZzzDena Hicks;556

ZzzDee Gustafson;507

ZzzKathy Zerbe;501

ZzzDiane Frame;500

Women’s Game

ZzzShirley Hanley;226

Angela Gardner;213

ZzzRenee’ Johnson;212

ZzzDena Hicks;206

ZzzJayme Wilkerson;203

Andrea Halstead;201

No-Tap Series

Brant Hill;812

ZzzRobert Copeland;783

Steve Croft;746

ZzzSteve Lindsay;734

ZzzGene Augustine;714

ZzzBob Henderson;683

ZzzJerry Hill;681

ZzzGary Sammons;651

ZzzCarl Tucker;651

Sydney Maloy;645

ZzzDon Ginter Jr;641

ZzzWalter Keithley;629

ZzzDamon Foster;627

ZzzKathi Keithley;626

ZzzJames Williams;625

ZzzHazel Gary;614

Janice Croft;611

ZzzSue Avis;604

No-Tap Games

ZzzDamon Foster;300

Steve Croft;298

Brant Hill;290

ZzzBob Henderson;280

ZzzRobert Copeland;270

ZzzBilly Carrion;265

Janice Croft;264

ZzzDon Ginter Jr;262

ZzzMichael Sneed;259

ZzzSteve Lindsay;256

Sydney Maloy;256

ZzzHoward Thompson;256

ZzzGene Augustine;254

ZzzAndy Powell;254

ZzzCharline Paslay;251

ZzzWalter Keithley;250

ZzzMike McLester;244

ZzzGary Sammons;242

ZzzHazel Gary;242

ZzzJerry Hill;233

ZzzCarl Tucker;233

ZzzJames Williams;231

ZzzKathi Keithley;230

ZzzSue Avis;230

ZzzDiane Frame;228

