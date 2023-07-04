(ZZZDenotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
ZZZPhil Kilmartin;751
David Fishbeck;683
ZZZRonnie King;664
ZZZDale Perry;613
ZZZJohn Roberts;605
Men’s Game
Matt Ray;289
ZZZPhil Kilmartin;279
Connor Macdonald;268
ZZZRichard Brown;267
Anthony Sneed;267
Tyler Price;258
Jayson Rogers;252
ZZZRonnie King;247
Toby Franco;247
David Fishbeck;246
ZZZRon Estelle;246
DJ Pyfer;239
ZZZJohn Roberts;237
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;237
Romeo Callison;236
ZZZKen Knoff;225
ZZZDavid Yett;225
Women’s Series
ZZZSelena Rittenhouse;611
ZZZRenee’ Johnson;587
ZZZTeri Jester;584
Janice Croft;561
ZZZPeggy Towne;545
Tasha Perry;505
Women’s Game
ZZZTeri Jester;219
ZZZSelena Rittenhouse;213
Janice Croft;213
Tasha Perry;211
ZZZRenee’ Johnson;203
ZZZPeggy Towne;203
Youth Series
Jake Croft;544
Peyton Smith;541
ZZZSymphony Smith;449
ZZZDJ Scott;446
ZZZDexter Jackson;396
ZZZCash Hill;346
ZZZDavyn Jenkins;321
Youth Game
Peyton Smith;268
Jake Croft;195
ZZZDJ Scott;181
ZZZSymphony Smith;166
ZZZDexter Jackson;164
ZZZDavyn Jenkins;130
ZZZCash Hill;128
No Tap – Series
ZZZJohn Fortner;855
Andrew Petering;805
ZZZDale Perry;790
ZZZMalden Smith;774
ZZZMark Olson;769
ZZZDavid Yett;754
ZZZSam Bowman;750
ZZZMike McLester;749
ZZZRonnie King;745
ZZZBill Cox;738
ZZZCleo Travis;728
ZZZJohn Roberts;726
ZZZMike Peckinpaugh;726
ZZZMarshall Miller;715
Jay Ramey;712
Stephanie Sammons;712
ZZZCarl Mitchell;708
Danny Gonzalez;697
ZZZRandy Travis;687
Tory Sammons;669
ZZZErnie McAllister;664
ZZZGary Webster;662
ZZZPeggy Towne;656
ZZZLuther Gary;656
ZZZSteve Mans;654
ZZZRandy Standridge;652
ZZZBilly Carrion;652
Mark Ramos;652
ZZZTom Rine;651
ZZZDiane Frame;648
ZZZSue Avis;647
No Tap Game
ZZZJohn Fortner;300
ZZZRonnie King;300
ZZZMark Olson;300
ZZZCleo Travis;300
ZZZGary Webster;300
ZZZMalden Smith;297
ZZZSam Bowman;297
Andrew Petering;287
Toby Franco;287
ZZZJohn Roberts;284
ZZZBill Cox;280
ZZZDavid Yett;278
ZZZMike McLester;278
ZZZCraig Foster;278
ZZZRandy Travis;275
ZZZDiane Frame;275
ZZZDale Perry;270
ZZZCarl Mitchell;266
ZZZRandy Standridge;266
ZZZMarshall Miller;265
Danny Gonzalez;265
ZZZMike Peckinpaugh;264
Jay Ramey;262
ZZZTom Rine;262
ZZZShirley Hanley;257
Stephanie Sammons;256
ZZZTeri Jester;256
ZZZBilly Carrion;255
ZZZDon Ginter Jr;246
Mark Ramos;245
Robert Meredith;244
John Lewis II;243
ZZZErnie McAllister;241
ZZZPeggy Towne;237
ZZZGene Augustine Jr;235
Tory Sammons;230
ZZZSue Avis;225