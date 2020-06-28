(^Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
^Jeff Janssen;760
^Gary Hill;746
Andrew McCann;733
^Mark Hill;725
^Richard Jacoby;715
^Keith Thompson;713
^Bill Cox;701
Matt Casey;696
Kellan Hill;690
^Johnnie Scheid;685
^Rick Olson;665
Mason Sterkel;662
^Dale Perry;660
^Damon Foster;657
^JP Nauman;655
^Troy Hardin;653
Brandon Trimpey;651
^Sam Bowman;649
Joe Hicks;648
^James Ray;644
^David Yett;642
^Robert Copeland;638
^Duane Hurwitz;635
^Bob Carter;634
^Bill Kaplan;630
^Mark Olson;630
^Gabby Galloway;628
^Michael Yarbrough;626
^Ernie McAllister;625
^Steve Neher;620
^John Roberts;617
^James Vaughn;616
^Paul Zerbe;607
^Billy Carrion;602
Men’s Game
Damon Claunch;299
^Mark Hill;279
Andrew McCann;279
^Bob Carter;278
Tony Mendoza;274
Matt Casey;269
^Jeff Janssen;269
^Bill Cox;268
^Steve Lindsay;268
^Keith Thompson;268
Joe Hicks;267
^Gary Hill;259
^Landas Spencer;257
James Bomboy Jr;256
^Rick Olson;256
^Johnnie Scheid;256
Mason Sterkel;255
Kellan Hill;253
^JP Nauman;253
^John Roberts;250
^Richard Jacoby;246
Michael Pierson;246
^Paul Zerbe;246
^David Sherwood;245
^Sam Bowman;242
^Troy Hardin;241
^Damon Foster;240
Johnathon McCoy;239
Mitch Hill;238
^Gary Sammons Jr.;238
Octavius Brandon;237
^Mike Peckinpaugh;237
^Duncan McDonald;235
Chris Yett;235
^Ronnie King;234
^Ernie McAllister;234
^James Ray;234
^James Vaughn;234
^Dale Perry;233
^Randy Standridge;233
^Michael Yarbrough;232
^Billy Carrion;231
^Rick Chapman;228
^Marvin Cox;227
^David Yett;227
^Roy Olson;225
^Michael Reid;225
^Robert Copeland;224
^Bill Kaplan;224
^Bruce Flack;222
^Steve Neher;222
^Gabby Galloway;221
^Duane Hurwitz;217
^Jerry Hill;216
^Mark Olson;216
Women’s Series
^Sue Avis;612
^Renee’ Johnson;607
Andrea Halstead;596
^Dena Hicks;581
Amy Copeland;572
Nicki Rejda;560
^Shirley Hanley;559
^Sandra Minnick;535
^Kathi Keithley;533
^Lydia Seymour;533
^Dee Gustafson;517
^Charline Paslay;517
^Diane Frame;513
^Hazel Gary;510
^Kathy Zerbe;502
Women’s Game
^Renee’ Johnson;258
^Dena Hicks;244
Andrea Halstead;235
Amy Copeland;232
^Hazel Gary;225
^Dee Gustafson;224
^Sue Avis;219
^Sandra Minnick;214
^Kathy Zerbe;204
No-Tap Series
^Michael Sneed;775
^Robert Copeland;772
Brant Hill;752
^Marvin Cox;743
^Mike McLester;734
^Charles Norman;733
^JP Nauman;732
Janice Croft;716
^Sam Bowman;703
Steve Croft;703
^Andy Powell;699
^Gene Augustine;697
^Randy Travis;681
^Gary Sammons;674
^Justin Williams;673
^Don Ginter Jr;671
^Leroy Conway;670
^Curtis Moss;670
^Sue Avis;658
^Jerry Hill;658
^Damon Foster;656
^Hazel Gary;649
^Zari Conway;613
No-Tap Games
^Gary Sammons;300
Steve Croft;286
^Michael Sneed;280
^JP Nauman;278
^Robert Copeland;277
Brant Hill;275
^Randy Travis;272
^Carl Christman;268
^Marvin Cox;268
^Andy Powell;265
^Justin Williams;265
^Mike McLester;263
^Charles Norman;263
^Hazel Gary;261
Ryan Thomas;256
Janice Croft;255
^Curtis Moss;250
^Sam Bowman;246
^Howard Thompson;244
^Damon Foster;243
^Gene Augustine;242
^Luther Gary;242
^Cleo Travis;242
^Billy Carrion;241
^Leroy Conway;241
^Sue Avis;238
^Kathi Keithley;233
^Zari Conway;232