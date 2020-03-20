While sporting events as we know them are on hiatus until further notice, it’s probably as good a time as ever to give a nod to the local prep products who have made good at the college level this season.
Back in the fall, we listed football players from the Constitution’s coverage area who had made big impacts at the college level. But doing a segment like that once a month for basketball was a bit more difficult because of the number of games, challenge of tracking down monthly stats and the fact that we have both boys and girls players from the area making their mark.
So, it seems to make more sense to do a look back at the year as a whole. So here are six players (3 girls, 3 boys) from Southwest Oklahoma who made their marks in college hoops.
Ava Battese, G, Sr., Cameron (Elgin, Class of ‘16) — No better place to start than right here in the 580. Battese began to blossom as a sophomore, as she started every game and her scoring average jumped nearly five whole points from her freshman campaign. As a junior, her numbers dipped a bit, but her 3-point shooting percentage jumped from 32 percent to nearly 40. Then came this year. Battese finished second on the team with 15.4 points per game, averaged 4.5 rebounds and scored a career-high 31 against Texas A&M International. But Battese cemented her legacy as one, if not the best 3-point shooter in CU history with her senior season. The Elgin product now owns school records for 3-point field goals in a game (10), season (101) and career (322) and broke a conference record with 4.26 threes per game, which led the nation this season.
Paige Pendley, G, Fr., Rockhurst Univ. (Elgin, Class of ‘19) — Even going back to her early years of prep ball, when she was at Cyril, it was easy to see Pendley had “it”. And the “it” factor knows no age. So it’s little surprise the Elgin product was second in scoring (11 ppg) and shot better than 34 percent from deep as a freshman for the Kansas City-based Division II school.
If Rockhurst fans hadn’t noticed her yet, Pendley raised eyebrows on Feb. 22, when she went 5-of-6 from 3-point territory in a 30-point effort. And while the Hawks lost that game to intracity rival Missouri-Saint Louis, and went 10-18 on the season, Pendley certainly appears to be on the road to doing great things.
Delecia Brown, G, So., Western Oklahoma State (Eisenhower, Class of ‘18) — This really could have been either of the Ike products on the Pioneers’ roster, as teammate Marquetta Jackson-Rogers was a defensive terror, averaging an absurd 2.4 steals per game to go with 5.7 boards. But I decided to go with Brown, who was solid all season long. She started every game, was 2nd on the team with 13.4 points and averaged better than 5 rebounds per game.
Romio Harvey, G, Jr., Harding Univ. (Eisenhower, Class of ‘17) — After graduating from Eisenhower, Harvey spent two seasons playing JUCO ball at Northern Oklahoma College in Enid. But after transferring to the Division II school in Searcy, Ark., he really came into his own. Harvey averaged 20.9 points per game, good for fourth in the Great American Conference. Back on Dec. 7, the junior scored 34 points in a win over Henderson State. Nearly two months later, on Feb. 1, he went off for 37 points in a double-overtime loss to East Central. Even though the Bisons finished at the bottom of the GAC, Harvey was definitely a bright spot.
Darius Roy, G, Sr., Milwaukee (Eisenhower, Class of ‘16) — Another member of Ike’s 2015 state championship team and another player who found a home after playing on the JUCO circuit. After signing with Division I Mercer out of high school, Roy played one season for the bears and a season at Connors State in Warner before heading to Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He led the Panthers in scoring each of his two seasons, averaging 15.7 points per game over his two years.
Cameron Hines, G, Jr., USAO (Fort Cobb-Broxton, Class of ‘17) — The third boys entry is yet another player who began at a different college. After playing a key role in Fort Cobb’s three consecutive state titles, Hines went at East Central, where he started 10 games and averaged better than 7 points per game as a freshman. But he decided he needed a fresh start, and teamed up with former Mustangs running mate Greydon Steinmetz, who had transferred to USAO from Redlands CC. Hines averaged 14 points a game a sophomore, and while his numbers have dipped a tad this season, he scored 12.7 points per contest, shot 37 percent from 3-point land and averaged nearly a steal per game.