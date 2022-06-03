OKLAHOMA CITY — Softball fans in Oklahoma, specifically those who prefer the color crimson, got riled up this week about an opinion piece on sports site FanBuzz.
The columnist, Patrick Pinak, stated that it was unfair for Oklahoma to constantly have home-field advantage at the Women’s College World Series. And as someone who has been to WCWS games at Hall of Fame Stadium featuring the Sooners, it’s undoubtedly a home game for the Sooners. And as I watched bits and pieces of the Oklahoma State-Arizona game on Thursday night, there were distinct spikes in audio levels when Sydney Pennington drove in the Cowgirls’ first run of the game.
As one might expect, the reactions from Oklahoma fans were less than sympathetic to visiting teams, certainly a “don’t hate the player, hate the game” sort of mentality.
But, Pinak does bring up a good point. Other than baseball and softball, all other NCAA Division I championships (certainly the ones where having a home crowd would be an advantage) change sites year to year, with some, like lacrosse and soccer being somewhat grey areas, with multiple hosts sites rotating, with some hosting multiple years in a row. If that system works well enough for those sports, why not on the diamond? Are the economies of Omaha and Oklahoma City that dependent on the influx of fans? Maybe those events don’t make or break those cities’ banks, but those towns certainly were hurt by their absence in 2020.
The answer, certainly for softball, would seem to be that USA Hall of Fame Stadium is simply the most logical location with the highest capacity. And, when you consider the success of OU, OSU and the national titles claimed in the last week by Rogers State and Oklahoma City, this is THE softball state in this country.
As an Oklahoma resident, I would hate to see the WCWS be somewhere else, but if it were for the good of the game, I wouldn’t mind seeing it rotate. That being said, home-field advantage can only get you so far. Oklahoma wins in OKC because they are good, not simply because of the fans.
The College World Series has been held in Omaha since 1950. Neither Nebraska nor hometown Creighton have ever won a championship. Regardless of where the tournament is played, it comes down to how well you play.
My father asked me the other day what I thought about the “unfair advantage” argument. I countered by asking two questions. Question 1: Was it unfair of the 2019 LSU football team to play the College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans, about 80 miles from campus? Question 2: Considering the talent of that LSU squad, would it have mattered where that game was played?
That’s my response to anyone who says it’s unfair that OU plays so close to home. They’ve lost two games all year, so they’re pretty tough to beat wherever they play.