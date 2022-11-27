One of the senior leaders on Cameron University’s 1987 NAIA National Championship football team, middle linebacker John Hollarn,m heads the 2023 Class of the Cameron Athletic Hall of Fame, Athletic Director Jim Jackson announced on this past week.
In addition to Hollarn, also selected were men’s golf student-athletes Ryan King and Freddie Wisdom, and men’s tennis player Daniel Pazos.
Cameron’s four new members are partly responsible for multiple national, regional and conference championships, All-American selections, and yearly awards.
The Aggie athletic department will be honoring this year’s class on Feb. 11 during the halftime of the women’s basketball game against UT Permian Basin.
Hollarn was the defensive heartbeat for the number one defense in the NAIA for the Aggie football team from 1983-87. He was the defensive captain for three years. A member of the 1987 national championship team, he teamed with Hall of Famers Thomas O’Kelley and Charlie Washington, who both attested during their inductions that Hollarn was the guy that kept the talented defensive unit going on the field from his middle linebacker position. The Cyril native was the defensive signal caller; he kept everyone focused according to his former teammates. He was a great leader and a man amongst men. Hollarn, who coached high school football after graduation, now lives in Oklahoma City where he’s a pharmaceutical representative.
Here are capsules on the other three honorees:
Ryan King – Men’s Golf (2001-05)
King was a part of the Aggie men’s golf team from 2001-05. He was the National Freshman of the Year in 2002, Cameron’s first-ever NCAA DII award. King was a two-time All-American golfer in 2002 and 2004. “I thought the world of him,” former coach Jerry Hrnciar stated. “He was the second consecutive Freshman of the Year for me, which is unusual; you never see a team have two straight people win that award. Ryan was a very coachable athlete. I thought the world of him, his interconnectedness with his teammates, and other teams highly respected him.” King currently resides in Lawton.
Daniel Pazos – Men’s Tennis (2008-09)
Pazos was a star for the Aggies on the court from 2008-09. He was a two-time All-American, a two-time Lone Star Conference Champion, and an LSC individual champion for singles and doubles in the fall of 2008, the last time the conference had a fall tournament. Pazos was a 2008 NCAA Regional Champion. He was a part of the No. 1 ranked doubles team in the nation and on the highest-ranked Cameron team at #6. Pazos lives in Richmond, Texas.
Freddie Wisdom – Men’s Golf (1982-84)
Wisdom walked the links for the Aggie men’s golf team from 1982-84. He was a 1983 National Championship team member and a two-time All-American. Wisdom placed fifth individually leading CU at the national tournament in 83, shooting a (+1) 285. He partook in the PGA Tours 1988 Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open, making the cut after shooting an opening round of 69. “Freddie was the catalyst to our national championship effort,” said Hrnciar. “He would have won the individual title if there was not a penalty in the final round; that was not his fault. He was the best shotmaker I had ever coached; his playmaking was unbelievable. I remember him on the practice tee at the national championship; he was hitting the ball so good that players from other teams would stop and watch him.” Wisdom resided in Perry.