It was a short week for scoring due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Some of our highest scoring leagues, such as the Suburban, the TNT and a couple of senior leagues are all Thursday events so that took quite a bite out of our honor roll.
None the less, Tory Morales continues his reign at the top of the charts with a big 769 series from the Tuesday Night Mixed league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill.
No honor score this week but Morales did put together games of 223, 278 and 268 to make up the big series.
Jim Bomboy was on point with games of 231, 227 and 257 for a 715 in the TNM gathering and Chris Reser put up a 704 set on games of 248, 235 and 221.
Robert Copeland rolled the high series in the Early Birds of 735 on games of 233, 244 and 258, fol-lowed by Phil (what’s wrong with these pins) Kilmartin who made a ball change and went 278-258 for a 723.
The ladies honor roll high of 675 was posted by Zari Conway in the Early Birds where she rolled 227, 224 and 224.
And a shout out to Kerriya Miller for making her Honor Roll debut for a 202 game, shooting off a 128 average.
Last, but not least, Tony Mendoza led the way in the Guys and Dolls league with a 710 on games of 279, 238 and 193.
It was Richard Payette’s turn to wear the crown as last week’s winner in the men’s division of the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
Payette started the day with a no-tap 298 score to assist in a grand finale of 872 for series.
Second place went to Troy Hardin who rolled 300-262-300 for an 862 with no handicap available to apply.
And Cleo Travis landed in third with an 858.
Sue Avis was back to reclaim her title with an opening game of 288 to assist in the 818 for the la-dies high handicap series.
Nom Le took second with a 790.
Scratch singles winners were Troy Hardin, 862, Sue Avis, 740, Roy Olson, 727 and Duane Hurwitz, 700.
Strike pot winners were Roy Olson, Diane Frame and Barry Morris and results of the Mystery Doubles event were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – David Yett/Richard Payette, 598
Gm. 1, 2nd – Cleo Travis/James Halstead Jr, 574
Gm. 2, 1st – Nom Le/Duane Hurwitz, 587
Gm. 2, 2nd – Diane Frame/Roy Olson, 527
Gm. 3, 1st – Cleo Travis/James Halstead Jr, 541
Gm. 3, 2nd – Gene Augustine/Chau Le, 539
There were no winners in the Special Challenge Shots as we watched Duane Hurwitz miss the “21 Jackpot” by one pin and Barry Morris throw a five-count followed by a nine-count in “Match Play”.
The day’s show stopper was when Sue Avis made the “Pill Draw” attempt that was supposed to be a six count but instead was a nine-count leaving the head pin! Yes sports fans, Sue Avis found Waldo but was two shots too early.
Randy Travis was not able to leave a split for the “Snake-Bite” and as fate would have it, Sue Avis was drawn for the next ticket which was, you guessed it, the Waldo shot.
Throwing at a full rack and leaving only the head pin is capped at $200 to the skilled bowler able to accomplish this feat, at this specific time.
Avis was unable to repeat her shot from earlier but did prove to all that it can be done.
The last shot of the day was the “Make That Spare” where Don Ginter Jr. went for the 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7, leaving the 6-7.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to par-ticipate.