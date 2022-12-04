It was a short week for scoring due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Some of our highest scoring leagues, such as the Suburban, the TNT and a couple of senior leagues are all Thursday events so that took quite a bite out of our honor roll.

None the less, Tory Morales continues his reign at the top of the charts with a big 769 series from the Tuesday Night Mixed league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill.

