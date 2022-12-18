The chance to enjoy another deer hunt or two before year’s end would be a wonderful Christmas gift for almost any deer gun hunter. That’s exactly what the Holiday Antlerless Deer Gun Season offers!

This year’s holiday season will be open for 14 days from Dec. 18-31 statewide except the area west of U.S. 83 in the Panhandle. Even if a hunter has harvested the maximum combined limit of six deer for the year’s regular deer seasons, the hunter may still take two antlerless deer during Holiday Antlerless Deer Gun Season because they are considered bonus deer.

