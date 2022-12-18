The chance to enjoy another deer hunt or two before year’s end would be a wonderful Christmas gift for almost any deer gun hunter. That’s exactly what the Holiday Antlerless Deer Gun Season offers!
This year’s holiday season will be open for 14 days from Dec. 18-31 statewide except the area west of U.S. 83 in the Panhandle. Even if a hunter has harvested the maximum combined limit of six deer for the year’s regular deer seasons, the hunter may still take two antlerless deer during Holiday Antlerless Deer Gun Season because they are considered bonus deer.
Season dates and other regulations may vary on public lands, and hunters should always check special area rules for public lands in the current Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations.
Last year, an estimated 49,961 resident and nonresident hunters participated in the holiday season, and 6,362 harvested deer were reported to the Wildlife Department’s online E-Check system.
Doe harvest yields several important deer management benefits for the state’s wild deer population, said Dallas Barber, Big Game Biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. These benefits include:
· Additional nutrients for the herd, leading to healthier deer and better antler development.
· Condensed rut period. Bucks spend less time traveling, thus conserving energy and reducing the demand for resources. This provides a better hunting experience.
· Even fawn drop. A condensed rut period allows fawns to drop within the same general time, making it difficult for predators to keep up with the numbers available.
· Fewer late-born fawns. Condensed rut period helps reduce the number of late-born fawns, which are at higher risk to suffer from developmental challenges.
Residents and nonresidents having the required holiday season licenses may participate in the holiday season. However, unfilled Resident Youth Deer Gun Season antlerless licenses are valid for the holiday season. All hunters are reminded that the requirements to wear hunter orange clothing are in effect during the holiday season.
For complete regulations, refer to the Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations available at www.wildlifedepartment.com, in the Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app for Apple and Android, or in print free from license dealers statewide.
Opportunity for Public Input
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is seeking public input on proposed rule changes for the 2023 fishing and hunting seasons.
The ODWC will offer one public hearing in person January 5, 7:00pm, at the Department’s headquarters, 1801 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City. Comments can also be submitted online and will be accepted through January 6, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Department’s website www.wildlifedepartment.com.
You can review the proposed changes in the regulation at that website, then make any comments to be considered. You also have the option to submit your comments by mail (see website for the address).
Although nothing seems to be too crazy in the proposed changes, outdoors folks should check out the proposals and comment on the impacts. Here are a couple of the proposed changes:
· Shorten Hunter Education courses from 8 to 6 hours
· Clarify Hunter Education instructor credentials
· Open deer and waterfowl hunting on areas of Keystone State Park
· Rezone areas of Fort Gibson lake for hunting
· Change waterfowl hunting blinds on all reservoirs to daily blinds only
· Extend squirrel season from May 15 – Februrary 28
· Authorize air powered arrow rifles as legal means of taking for deer gun season.
· Add bears into the list of big game specis under Nuisance Wildlife Control
· Add beehives into the list of agricultural crops under depredation complaints.