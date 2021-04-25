FORT SILL — Bernie Valdez made a hole in one at the Fort Sill Golf Course last week on hole #10. Valdez scored the ace using a hybrid 3 at a distance of 158 yards.
The hole in one was witnessed by Gerald Red Elk, Ray Moralez and Richard Stafford.
Updated: April 25, 2021 @ 12:57 am
