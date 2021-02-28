OKLAHOMA CITY — Two local wrestlers ended their season with state championship medals at the OSSAA state wrestling tournament at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds over the weekend.
Elgin’s Rylan Hitt capped his stellar season by pinning Coweta’s Caleb Phillips for an individual state championship at 285 pounds. The junior finished the season with a 25-1 record.
Also in Class 5A, Duncan’s Steven Culberson defeated Makaveli Ramirez of Piedmont in a 5-1 decision for the individual title at 220 pounds. Duncan’s Connor Riddles finished second in the 132-pound class.
Lawton was represented by all three high schools. Eisenhower’s Logan Crawford won his first-round match at 106 pounds over Brock Hickman of Coweta before losing in the quarterfinals to Canon Acklin of Collinsville and to Duncan’s Tag Ensey in the consolation bracket.
MacArthur’s Brice Harris made the semifinals of 120 pounds before coming in fourth. Highlander freshman Braden Brown got fourth at 152. Other state qualifiers for Mac were Jesse Chavez, Parker Henry, Samual Sanders and Kai Ulloa.
In Class 6A, Lawton High sent two wrestlers, Jaeden Ellis and Jacquvis Paoli, both of whom lost in their first-round matches.
Marlow entered the Class 3A tournament as a popular pick to win a state championship. Class 3A was still in progress at press time, though the Outlaws held a 7.5-point lead in the team standings with just three classes left. Zach Dawson and Bryson Hughes each collected a silver medal for Marlow, while Kyle Wilson won third place at 182 pounds, where Comanche’s Kooper Doucet finished second. Marlow’s Cody Huber and Carson Moore still had yet to wrestle by time of print. Comanche’s Lake Epperson earned third place at 138.