Hitt

Elgin heavyweight Rylan Hitt is signaled as a 6-0 victory to give the Large West wrestling team a 27-20 victory in the All-State matches last week in Bixby. Hitt capped a 32-0 senior season with the big win to seal the victory for the Large West.

While the high school sports focus is now starting to shine on the fall sports, we need to go back to the All-State Games and talk about a couple of strong efforts during the busy week in the Tulsa area.

One of the most impressive events was the All-State wrestling match and in the end it came down to a pair of long-time rivals, one of those being Elgin heavyweight Rylan Hitt.

Recommended for you