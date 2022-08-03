While the high school sports focus is now starting to shine on the fall sports, we need to go back to the All-State Games and talk about a couple of strong efforts during the busy week in the Tulsa area.
One of the most impressive events was the All-State wrestling match and in the end it came down to a pair of long-time rivals, one of those being Elgin heavyweight Rylan Hitt.
Hitt had beaten Coweta’s Caleb Phillips, 6-0, in the state title match in Class 5A but with a large crowd of Coweta fans in attendance at Bixby High School, the two rivals met in the All-State match with the victory hanging in the balance.
But Hitt dominated again for a 5-0 decision to give the Large West a 27-22 victory and cap a perfect season for the Elgin senior.
Hitt, a talented two-sport standout in wrestling and football, thus capped an unbeaten senior season and put his name in the athletic history books at Elgin.
The only other area wrestler on the Large West team was Duncan’s J.P. Martinez who lost by fall to Ada’s Trey Ivey at 145 pounds.
The Small East wasted little time dominating the Small West, 40-18, in the other match.
Two Marlow wrestlers, Case Rich at 152 and Kyle Wilson at 220, provided half of the Small West points. Rich beat Jose Flores of Inola, 3-1, while Wilson pinned Kyler Pouncil of Checotah in just 36 seconds.
Small West coach Jimbo Smith of Cache had two of his wrestlers on his team but both came up on the short end of their matches. Elijah Smith of Cache lost to Chance Davis of Perry at 170 and Cameron Attwood lost a tough 4-3 decision to Christian Mora of Blackwell at 182.
We’ve also garnered more information about the All-State football game last Friday.
In the game Anadarko quarterback Karsen Williams wound up having a strong game, throwing three touchdown passes for nearly 200 yards to help the West tie the game at 27-all late in the contest. The East eventually had just enough time to score in the closing seconds for a 34-27 victory.
And, there was another area player we didn’t learn about until this week and that was CJ Underwood of Elgin who was picked for the annual contest. He had a strong game on both sides of the ball for the West.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association needs to find one of the state sports information directors to help keep media members updated on changes and additions to the various rosters and send out results during the busy week.
With the All-State Games and Coaches Convention both being held in the Tulsa area, it is hard for media outlets to attend the games and getting updates from the OCA would be a great addition to those outlets who want to tout the efforts of their athletes. Hopefully any of the board members in our area will bring this up at their next meeting.