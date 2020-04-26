A majority ruled and the His and Hers Tuesday night league voted to end their season at week 29 which was March 17th, the last night of organized league play as we had become accustomed to at Thunderbird Lanes.
Taking the Championship title this season with 329 points was team “Say What??” with the Perry Clan, Tasha, Chad, Dale and his gal-pal Sandra Minnick, racking up the numbers.
Team highs include team “4 H’s”, Norma Hill, Jerry Hill, Shirley Hanley and Roger Hanley with the high scratch game of 923.
High scratch series went to team “Dun Law”, Donna Janssen, Shirley Ray, Joe Hicks and Jeff Janssen, with 2433.
The “4 H’s” also rolled the high game handicap score of 1056 and team “We’ve Got Balls”, Kristi Gonzalez, Sherry Jones, Mark Ramos and Daniel Gonzalez with 2871.
For high scratch game recognition, this league saw two 11 in a row games of 290, one by the league’s secretary Jeff Janssen and the other by Teri Jester.
High series for the guys was a 788 by Chad Perry and for the ladies, Dena Hicks beat out the competition with 694 followed by Teri Jester with 693 and Judy Lloyd with 692.
The high average race may have changed with another 7 weeks of league but as it is, Chad Perry walked away with the honor, boasting 221.29, followed by Jeff Janssen with 220.16 and Dale Perry at 218.52.
Teri Jester had the high average for ladies of 201.77, with her closest threat being Judy Lloyd with 198.56.
Jester also managed to pull off Most Improved female with an increase of 12.77.
Andrew Petering saw an improvement of 12.90 pins for Men’s Most Improved honors.
It is our understanding that payoff dates and times will be organized through the league officials and board of directors so that individuals will not have to gather at one place or at one time.
On the Lighter Side
If you read last weeks bowling news, you will remember that we said when beauty shops, barber shops and nail saloons open, bowling center would not be far behind.
Well, as of last Friday, we’re all back to looking like ourselves again so the light at the end of this tunnel is not as dim as it was a couple of weeks ago.
However, I’m still left with digging up tidbits of bowling news to entertain your bowling bug until we start up again and this week, we’re going back...way back.
One of my favorite people to go to for information on or about bowling in Lawton from back in the day is Melvin Tubbs who, several years ago now, provided me with some bowling news newspaper clippings from the Lawton Constitution, circa 1948 and 1952.
From my understanding, the Lawton Bowling Center was the only game in town, located on the corner of 3rd and D in downtown Lawton.
They had eight lanes, which in another story by Neal Goode, we learned were moved in the dark of night to 425 Sheridan Road in what would become Sooner Lanes, but we will save that story for another time.
The Lawton Bowling Center had two leagues, the Women’s League and the Major league (assuming a men’s only league) and every single team had a sponsor.
I can see them now in their matching bowling shirts with the sponsor’s name across the back. Those were the days my friend.
I found these clippings fascinating, I hope that you do as well and just maybe some of these names will ring a bell.
In the first article, dated March 19, 1949, the heading read, “Bowling Tourney Deadline is Near”
The article opens with discussion about the annual City (Men’s) bowling tournament.
The event had four divisions, all-events, team, doubles and singles and the entry fee was $1 per man per event with 90 cents going to the tournament and 10 cents for the bowling expense and entrants could only enter once in each event. (Not a typo…$1 per person per event!)
The article also stated that the Women’s league was getting into the tournament swing with two teams heading to the state women’s tournament that was held in Blackwell.
Teams were Fairmont Foods, June McNeil (who later became June Husted, Oklahoma Women’s Bowling Association President and the late aunt to Melvin Tubbs), Jean Isaac, Marie Folk, Garda Mansell, Georgie Reedy and Audrey Tompkins.
And the Consolidated Gas team of Pat King, Iva Boyd, Jeannette Dixson, Kay Peace and Helen and Fran Kennedy.
League highlights for the week showed Pat King pacing women bowlers with a 160 average, Kay Peace was second with 155, Iva Boyd had a 147, June McNeil and Fritz Williams were in with 144 and Jean-nette Dixson had a 143.
In the Major league, Vance Lenz had climbed back atop the standings with an average of 172, Andy Cary Jr. was second with 171 and Delbert Ritter was third highest with a 170.
Other teams in league play in 1948 were Garber’s Jewelers, Popular Furniture, Chuck Wagon and P & D in the Women’s league and in the Major league along with Fairmont Foods and Popular Furniture was Budweiser Beer, Given Conoco, Lawton Bowling, Duncan Bowl, Pepsi-Cola and Custers Dodgers.
Do any of those places or names sound familiar?
Another bowling news clipping that I found interesting came from April of 1952, very close to exactly 68 years ago this week.
The heading read, “Ladies Set Bowling Meet April 26, 27”
This article start off with, “The Ladies City Bowling tournament is to be held at the Lawton Bowling Cen-ter Saturday and Sunday, April 26 and 27. Team events will run off Saturday night at 8 o’clock, with dou-bles and singles set for 1 p.m. on Sunday. (How would those times work out in today’s world?)
Deadline for entries is Wednesday night. Entry fee is $2 an event. (Again, not a typo!)
Trophies and prize money will go to the winners in singles and the all events. Pins will be given to the top three teams. Doubles champions will receive pins and prize money, while second and third place winners in doubles will receive money.
The clipping went on to say, “the Women’s League elected officers for the 1952-53 bowling season this past week. Juanita Hendrix will serve as president, Fran Kennedy, Vice President, Trudy Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer and Audrey Tompkins, sergeant at arms.”
“Vance Lenz, President of the Major league, asks all league bowlers to meet Tuesday night after bowling, in the dining room of Bryan’s Café to elect officers for their 1952-1953 season”
(Anyone remember Bryan’s? Must have been good!)
I have more but they will wait for another day (ya’ll better hope that we start bowling soon!), in the mean-time, be safe and tune in next week for more bowling news.
In Memory
It is with great sorrow that I report the passing of Lawton-Fort Sill Hall of Fame bowler Robert “Bob” Yamarik who left this word last Tuesday, April 21st in Oklahoma City at the age of 87.
Bob joined the Lawton/Fort Sill bowling association in 1965, serving at just about every level our sport has to offer including being the secretary of the Maple Knockers league Thunderbird Lanes from 1982 until 2004.
Bob’s greatest achievements and accomplishments were in the category of service where he was a na-tional delegate at the Annual ABC convention from 2003-2005 and was the Association Secretary of the Lawton/Fort Sill Bowling Association from 1999-2005.
Bob was a professional and ran our association as such, taking us into the USBC era before stepping down and passing the baton to another.
Bob was inducted into the Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2010.
My fondest memories of Bob were what most secretaries looked at as him being too strict, but let me tell you, if you sent in paper work that was wrong, it would be returned with red ink highlighting your error and you did not make that mistake again. We learned the hard way, but we learned how to do it right and by the rules.
That was Bob, by the rules.
Our association has not been the same since his departure, just as the lives that Mr. Yamarik touched will never be the same now that he is gone. May he rest in peace.
(Due to closings of bowling centers in the Lawton-Fort Sill area, there was no league play last week, therefore there is no Honor Roll.)