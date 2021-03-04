At some point next week Scott Hines is going to take a deep breath and just go about his life, something he knows first-hand is never a certainty.
After a long, hard battle with COVID-19, Hines returned home and tried to do what he does as well as anyone and that’s coach boys basketball.
All Hines has done with the Fort Cobb-Broxton boys’ program is amazing. According to Mickey Bellamy, a former Mustang himself, since Hines took over the Mustangs have claimed 22 district titles, 17 regional titles, 12 area championships, 4 area consolation titles, seven state titles and two runner-up finishes.
This morning when the Mustangs face Garber at 11:30 a.m. at the Big House at the State Fairgrounds, it will mark their 16th appearance since 2000 including making the grade nine straight times. Over that span Hines’ teams are 106-22, pretty amazing stuff considering the tough competition at state.
This trip, some will argue, may very well be his best coaching job ever, but he quickly deflected that comment Saturday after the Mustangs beat Canute.
“This one is special,” Hines said, his voice breaking with emotion. “What I went through was rough, but this bench, these seniors, I so wanted them to get to state. I don’t remember much of what transpired but it was the work of these players and Coach Bellamy (assistant Dale) while I was out that gave us this opportunity.
“It’s just hard to put into words. I’m just happy we played well tonight after not playing our best Friday. But, give Snyder a great deal of credit, they were just better on that night. They looked like the veteran team and we looked like a team that hadn’t been to state in several years.”
Today’s schedule has a Southwest Oklahoma flair with Velma-Alma meeting Arapaho-Butler at 9:30 a.m. to start the four-game schedule. Cobb, which was No. 1 in the final rankings by coaches, will face No. 4 Garber at 11:30 and then Snyder battles No. 8 Vanoss at 2 p.m. The final game at 4 p.m. features Hydro-Eakly vs. Texhoma.
The Class A boys semifinals will be Friday and the title game at 8 p.m. Saturday
Garber had to fight hard to turn away Regent Prep, 37-34, in double overtime, rallying from 11 down in regulation to advance. Garber’s top player is T.J. Bennett, a 5-10 point guard who averages 19 points and seven assists per game. Bennett was named the state tournament MVP last season.
Snyder faces tough test
Vanoss will be a challenge for Snyder as it features Carter Perry, a solid performer who is averaging nearly 15 points per game.
But Vanoss probably hasn’t played a team that plays defense as well as the Cyclones.
Young coach Fletcher Reed said it’s something his team has worked hard to improve during the challenging season.
“We stress defense every practice and this bunch has taken a great deal of pride in how they play defense,” Reed said after the win over Fort Cobb-Broxton. “I thought tonight that Ethan Howell’s effort against (Kyler) Denton was really important. We knew he could shoot it from anywhere and Ethan wanted that challenge. We forced him to take some tough shots and that was our goal. It was a big reason we won.”
As good as the Snyder defense was last week, the offense was pretty explosive as well led by Ryan Kelly, a deadly shooter who took over against Fort Cobb-Broxton in the final minutes, driving the ball and sinking six huge free throws.