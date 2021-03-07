SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Aggies were one out away from sweeping No. 23 Angelo State on Friday but will have to settle for the split in their first Lone Star Conference doubleheader of the 2021 season.
In game one, Cameron got things going in the top of the second, as Callie Christensen came around to score on a Madyson Marvulli RBI single after walking to open the frame.
In the next inning, it was Christensen who provided the RBI hit, driving in Khmari Edwards and Mikayla Richmond on a screaming double to left center, putting the Aggies up 3-0 over the Belles.
Freshman Jocelyn Bright was in the circle for the Black and Gold and cruised through the first three innings of the conference opener. However, the Burkburnett native ran into trouble in the fourth when a leadoff walk and Maleya Burns homer put ASU on the scoreboard.
Bright settled in two pitch scoreless fifth and sixth innings. After a strikeout to leadoff the seventh, the first-year pitched looked to be on the way to her first LSC win.
Bright’s command, which she had been struggling with all game, got her again as she walked the next batter. She got over a big hurdle, getting perineal All-LSC selection Courtney Barnhill to fly out for the second out, but designated player Ashlyn Box stepped up and drove a ball over the centerfield fence to give her team the walk-off, 4-3 win.
Cameron notched just six hits in the loss and stranded seven runners on base. Christensen was responsible for all three of CU’s runs, while Brenna Busby reached base three times at the top of the Aggie order.
The Aggies were once again the first team to score in game two, as the sister duo of Christensen and Busby each had solo shots in the second and third innings respectively to give CU a 2-0 advantage.
Cameron added two more runs in the top of the sixth to stretch their lead to 4-0. Christensen delivered a sacrifice fly to right to drive in her sister from third and then a single by Marvulli brought home Edwards, giving the Yucaipa, Calif. native her second RBI of the doubleheader.
Head coach Kayla Adams got another solid outing from her starter, this time by senior Bethany Hines. The program’s career wins leader carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Barnhill doubled to center to bring home ASU’s first run of the game. A fielder’s choice brought home another run, cutting the CU deficit in half.
After a three-up-three-down top of the seventh, a leadoff walk in the bottom of the frame led Adams to bring in sophomore Breley Webb to close things out in the circle. After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, an infield single put runners on first and second for the Belles. Webb was unfazed and got the final two outs to earn her first save of the season.
Hines’ masterful outing saw her strike out 10 ASU hitters, giving up just the two earned runs on two hits and five walks.
The two teams combined for just seven hits in the game. Christensen and Busby provided two of those and a trio of RBI and runs scored. CU left just two runners on base in the game two win.
Cameron now sits at 8-4 on the season and 1-1 in league play. Their conference opening weekend continues Sunday, March 7, when they visit No. 25 Lubbock Christian for a pair of games. Game one of the LSC doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in Lubbock, Texas.