This week’s Tuesday 10-Pin Tattler features highlights from the TNT league where Mark Hill continued to feed a ravenous 235 average.
Hill bested his run of series’, that have been in the 730’s, with a big 750 this week, that included games of 224, 258 and 268.
James Ray followed Hill in the league’s standings with games of 192, 259 and 255 for a 706.
Chad Perry put the Early Birds League in the news with a nice 741 that went 258, 277 and 206. Early Birds Secretary Gary Sammons welcomed first year league bowler John Lewis to the roster this week and wanted to thank LaRosa McCain for helping out with ticket sales last Monday night, even though she was only there to sub.
Tim Lundquist topped the Goodyear league with games of 215, 278 and 235 for a 728, the same total that Richard Jacoby posted to lead in the Socialites senior outing.
Jacoby had games of 267, 183 and 278 to make up his set.
Biscaino Leads Youth with All Time Personal Highs
Ali Biscaino earned bowler of the week honors for career bests in the game and series categories.
Biscaino led youth bowlers with an all time high series of 652 that included games of 215 and 194 before the 14-year old Eisenhower High 9th grader put the finishing touches on the day with a personal high game of 243.
Caden Burk was second best with a 619 that went 224, 183 and 212 and Alexander Heimbrock rounded out the top three in the TBird Legends with games of 226, 198 and 180 for a 604.
And the top youth bowler in the U12 TBird HotShots was Adonis Coleman who posted his first 200 game of 213 to assist in a nice 476 for series.
No-Tap Colorama Results
JP Nauman put his new Black Widow Ghost to the test and ended up with a first place win in the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes back on Jan. 20th.
Nauman put up no-tap games of 255, 262 and 285 for an 853 with handicap for the win.
Cleo Travis was in the zone with games of 254, 205 and 229 for a second place 841 and Roy Olson shot 273, 212 and 268 for an 813 score to wrap up the top three for the men.
Lil Johnson is starting to get her game back and landed a first place score of 781 to lead in the la-dies division.
Vanda Edmondson was a close second with 778 and Sue Avis, who started with games of 245 and 265, settled for honorable mention for third with a 774.
Nauman won the Scratch Singles event with his 802 followed by Roy Olson, 753, Lil Johnson, 715 and Mike Peckinpaugh took fourth with a 709.
Peckinpaugh also got a piece of a Strike Pot ticket along with Peggy Towne, Zari Conway, Richard Payette, Roy Olson and Lil Johnson.
Winners in the Mystery Doubles contest
Gm. 1, 1st – Roy Olson/Zari Conway, 569
Gm. 1, 2nd – Don Ginter Jr., /Cleo Travis, 555
Gm. 2, 1st – Michael Sneed/Sam Bowman, 586
Gm. 2, 2nd – Sue Avis/Lil Johnson, 569
Gm. 3, 1st – Zari Conway/Roy Olson, 542
Gm. 3, 2nd – Terri Hayworth/Peggy Towne, 537
There was some excitement during the Special Challenge Shots attempts as we watched John Fortner roll a strike and then a seven count and then a five count to bust with 22 while going for the “21 Jackpot”.
Lil Johnson rolled back to back nines before striking on her last throw to go out in “Match Play” and Diane Frame left the 2-8 (double wood, not a split) on her try at “Snake Bite”.
Malden Smith did a voluntary gutter inspection while looking for Waldo and Sam Bowman was unable to “Make that Spare”, going for the 1-3-5-7-10.
Gary Webster kept participants from being swept by the challenges with a five count to match the #5 pill for the “Pill Draw” win.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate but do not have to be in a senior league.