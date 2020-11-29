Po-Boy action tops this week’s bowling news as the ever-popular mini-tourney continues with the Winter Edition to carry us through 2020.
A smaller crowd of just twenty-two bowlers was in contention for the Nov. 18th event, allowing for the top eight to advance to match play.
Leading after two games of qualifying was Andrea Halstead and Kellan Hill with a tying score of 487 for one and two seeds.
Kaleb Phillips ranked third with 478 followed by Jimmy Bomboy, 477, Michael Pierson, 465, Nate Baggett, 464, Andrew Petering, 462 and Brent DuRoy (OKC), 459.
DuRoy got one more game in before packing up as Hill unleashed an intimidating 299 game to advance over his opponent’s 221 effort.
Pierson lined up to advance over Bomboy, 247-225, Phillips won over Baggett, 259-224, and Halstead rolled by Petering, 227-197.
Halstead zoned in and beat out Phillips in the semis, 253-186 and Hill slid by Pierson, 226-205 to set up for the finals.
For the first time in a while, the bowler that led the tournament, won the tournament as Hill defeated Halstead for the title, 233-186.
Winning the high scratch game pot were Andrew Petering for game one with 236 and Nate Baggett for game two with 253.
Thompson shoots back eleven for 290
The Suburban league takes the league-play spotlight this week, reporting a 290, 11-in-a-row game by Keith Thompson.
After starting the night with games of 212 and 228, Thompson spared the first frame of game three and then threw strikes the remaining eleven frames to make up the game.
Thompson tallied out at 730 for series, one stick shy of this week’s leader Johnnie Scheid who went 233, 248 and 250 for a 731.
Suburban league secretary Jim Bomboy reported that he had the front nine in game one, left a 7-pin and finished with a 279 opener.
Added games of 234 and 211 put him at third high for series with 724.
Jimmy Bomboy matched his dad with a front nine effort, his however ended with a pocket 8-10 and a 264 score.
Other Suburban high rollers include Bill Kaplan with 716 on games of 278, 244 and 194 and Chris Yett with 222, 244 and 245 for a 711.
The only other 700 to report was a 717 by Chad Perry, bowled in the His and Hers. Perry had games of 234, 214 and 269.
Andrea Halstead had a good week overall, placing second in the Po-Boy and leading the ladies with her 664 series bowled in the Guys and Dolls.
Andrea rolled 245 and 247 but lost her touch and only shot 172 for game three.
On the senior front, Bill Cox’s 697 from the Socialites was as good as it got.
Cox had games of 247, 236 and 214 to make up the senior series of the week.
Paul Zerbe gets senior high game honors for a 279 from the Entertainers.
Youth
Caden Burk topped youth charts with a 593, thanks to a 238 opening game.
Mikey York’s starter got his name to the top of the game list with 245 and congrats to Ashlee Timmons for a nice 580 set that started with a 233.
Twin Oaks youth were not in session.
No-Tap Results
The No-Tappers league struggled for nine last Tuesday as was reflected in the scoring.
High for the day was a 692 by Dan Nicar for series and David Fishbeck shot the high game of 288.
Senior 9-Pin Colorama bowlers faired a lot better with no-tap 300 game honors going to Johnnie Scheid and to David Yett.
Results from the Nov. 20th event are as follows.
Men’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Damon Foster, 874
2nd – Sam Bowman, 836
3rd – Keegan Ledford, 821
Women’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Sue Avis, 832
Scratch Series
1st – Sam Bowman, 803
2nd – Johnnie Scheid, 779
Mystery Doubles
(Gm 1, 1st) Marianne Hartley/James Williams, 552
(Gm 1, 2nd) David Yett/Billy Carrion, 550
(Gm 2, 1st) Charline Paslay/Marshall Miller, 568
(Gm 2, 2nd) Jeff Janssen/Keegan Ledford, 564
(Gm 3, 1st) Charline Paslay/Marshall Miller, 566
(Gm 3, 2nd) Bob Hartley/Johnnie Scheid, 558
Strike pot winners:
David Yett, Randy Travis, Sam Bowman, Cleo Travis, Gene Augustine, Jeff Janssen
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: James Williams (9+9+5=23): No Winner.
Match Play: Charline Paslay (9-8-out): No winner
Pill Draw: Sue Avis (needed 6, got 7): No winner
Waldo: Gary Webster was the first to try shooting at a full rack with the goal of knocking down all the pins, except the head pin. It was a gallant effort as Webster left the head pin, but he also left two others so, no winner this time.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Today at 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m., the No-Tap Singles Madness tournament will be in session at Thunderbird Lanes. Entry fee is $20 per person, paying Men’s and Ladies divisions.
Multiple entries allowed, cash only once. Handicap based on 2019-2020 book, 90% of 220.
There will also be an optional $5 Scratch division.
Winter Po-Boy rolls on. The next event is this coming Wednesday, Dec. 2nd, at 7 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. Early signups welcome. Entry fee is $25 per person.