The association high series bar for the 2021-2022 bowling season has been set with the first 800 se-ries making the books in last Thursday’s TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Making the magic happen was Kellan Hill who rolled 278, 259 and 279 for an 816 series, his third ca-reer 800 following an 836 from 2015 and an 823 from 2016.
James Ray was also in the zone on this particular night, posting games of 246, 267 and 256 for a 769 set.
Other League Highlights
Phil Kilmartin was another bowler who found a lot of strikes last week and posted some impressive numbers along the way.
Kilmartin led on the senior league front with what ended up being his high series of the week of 791, scoring 279, 246 and 266 in the Goodtimes league at Thunderbird Lanes, a week ago Thursday.
The next night’s Guys and Dolls league outing showed about the same results as Kilmartin led once again, this time with games of 259, 232 and 269 for a 760.
Tim Lundquist and David Sherwood joined in on the fun scoring 749 and 743 respectively.
Lundquist had games of 245, 276 and 228 and Sherwood shot 221, 269 and 253.
Michael Gillian was on spot with a 761 high series from the Goodyear League where he had games of 279, 247 and 235 for a 761, followed by David Fishbeck who totaled out at 720 after scoring 254, 243 and 223.
Jimmy Prater was the Early Birds star player as he continues to score well this season. Last week’s re-port shows Prater with games of 233, 255 and 248 for a 736.
Following Prater was Tony Rogers, who rolled his first career 700 series of 710 on games of 230, 243 and 237.
Dale Perry topped the charts in the Entertainers league with a 723 series on games of 249, 228 and 246 and Dave Yett led in the Tuesday Night Mixed with games of 236, 249 and 222 for a 707.
Dwight Blair was a close second, finishing the TNM with a 703 that included games of 232, 225 and 246.
Youth Highlights
Caden Burk put together games of 170, 232 and 215 to lead youth bowlers in the TBird Legends league with a 617 series.
Also in the Legends, Leilana Stroh rolled a 201 and Mikey York posted a 229 in their opening games of last Saturday’s session.
Keanna Biscaino neared a 400 series in the TBird HotShots where she had games of 133, 151 and 113 for a 397 off a 108 average.
And kudos to Jacobi Ellis for games of 140 and 104 off an 89 average. Jacobi ended up with a 315 for series.
No Tap News
Marshall Miller was the sub of the week, finding a 290 to finish his stint in the Tuesday No-Tappers to sum up a 771 for the league’s high series and kudos to Stella Sneed for a 702 series rolled in a makeup session.
Stella rolled 242, 243 and 217 in no-tap format to sum up the total.
Dan Nicar also bowled well in that same post-bowled set, scoring 228, 262 and 242 for a 732.
Highlights from the Senior 9-Pin Colorama a week ago last Friday show Cleo Travis with the high handi-cap set of 813, followed by Tom Jiron, 788 and Ken Knoff, 773.
Mike McLester had the day’s high scratch series of 759, thanks to a no-tap 300 game closer to leave on a good note.
Ronnie King was second in the scratch race with 686, followed by Sam Bowman with 668.
Sue Avis put the ladies high series of 815 together on games of 205, 228 and 265, followed by Mari-anne Hartley who rolled 769.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Becky Payette/Mike McLester, 527
(Gm 1, 2nd) Randy Travis/James Williams, 524
(Gm 2, 1st) Margit Augustine/Ronnie King, 522
(Gm 2, 2nd) Cleo Travis/Richard Payette, 511
(Gm 3, 1st) Diane Frame/Sue Avis, 541
(Gm 3, 2nd) Cleo Travis/Richard Payette, 533
Strike pot winners were Robert Lansberry and Randy Travis.
Richard Payette was back at it, hitting both the Pill Draw and the Snake Bite tickets after wiping out the “21 Jackpot” ticket last week.
Peggy Towne busted with a pin fall of twenty-three in this week’s “21” attempt and Ken Knoff, returning after a long absence, threw a nine count and then an eight count to go out in Match Play.
The Pill Draw was next where Richard Payette pulled the #8 pill and proceeded to get an eight count to win the prize.
Payette was then drawn for the Snake Bite shot where we left and unquestionable Big Four to pocket a little more lunch money.
Tom Jiron was the bowler to allow Waldo to slip out the door until next time.
The Senior 9 Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon at 1pm at Thunderbird lanes for senior bowlers age 50 and over with verifiable averages.