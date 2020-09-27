The TNT (Thursday Night Thunder) league at Thunderbird Lanes is going full steam ahead with Kellan Hill posting the league’s first honor, in just the second week of the season.
Kellan started the night with a 248 game, spared the first frame of game two and went off the sheet for his 7th career, 290 — 11 in a row.
Pin count started towards the middle of game three as Kellan went looking for another 800 series to add to his take but with a 257 finish, he ended up five sticks short of the intended goal with a 795 series.
Mark Olson was also in the zone on this particular night, posting 223, 227 and 255 for a 705, off a 175 average.
And Mark Hill was on cruise with games of 221, 227 and 255 for a 702.
On another note, it was reported that John Troutman threw the opening bid out in the first week’s ses-sion, scoring 247, 237 and 226 for a 710.
Other League Highlights
Early Birds secretary Gary Sammons reported, “yet another ‘Super-Sub’ sighting this week as Mr. Mark Paslay stepped in to fill a spot and just found the game to be too easy, rolling games of 269, 234 and 227 on his way to a nice 730 series.”
Sammons added that top series for the week went to Brant Hill who had 500 on the nose after two, posting 276-224-258 on his way to a 758 series and Ben Laird went 101 pins over his average for se-ries with a nice 677.
Gabby Galloway put the Tuesday Night Movers in the news this week with a 716 series on games of 244, 236 and 236.
And Dale Perry was the senior league player with games of 203, 277 and 246 for a 726 in the Socialites last Monday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
In the same league, Lance Burroughs wowed the crowd with the front nine strikes to start off the day.
Lance miscued on the first ball in the 10th and then opened, scoring a 264 that led to a 704 for series.
And one last thing from the Socialites, this is also the league where Sue Avis posted a 618 series on games of 239, 176 and 203 for the ladies honor roll highs for the week.
Youth Highlights
Stephanie McCoy led youth bowlers last week (a statement we will see quite often over the next few months) scoring 233, 213 and 209 in the TOBC Oak Tree last Monday evening, for a nice 655 series.
Taking top honors in the Legends league at Thunderbird Lanes was Josh Reniger who rolled a 579 series, thanks to a career high 256 his first game of the season.
And for the U12 division, Jake Croft ended up with a 419 series after starting his day with a 175 game.
Youth bowlers are welcome to join at any time during the season. Youth leagues at Thunderbird Lanes are at 10AM on Saturday mornings and at Twin Oaks (Fort Sill), youth bowl at 7PM on Monday evenings.
No-Tap Colorama News
For the second straight week David Fishbeck has dominated in the No Tappers league, this week putting up a 777 series.
Following closely though was Howard Thompson who ended the day at 765, thanks to a 297, 11-strikes-in-a-row game to close out the set.
This league, that bowls Tuesday afternoons at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes, still needs one team of four able bodies, looking to bring a little fun back to their game.
Another small gathering met a week ago last Friday afternoon for The Senior 9-pin Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
A lot of the same bowlers were in attendance but the winner’s list had some new names on it, as you will see in the following results.
Men’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Gary Webster, 852
2nd – Bob Henderson, 801
3rd – Curtis Moss (Chickasha), 793
Women’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Sue Avis, 820
Scratch Series
1st – Damon Foster, 699
Mystery Doubles
(1-1st) Marianne Hartley/Dan Nicar, 504
(1-2nd T) Sam Bowman/Duane Hurwitz, 501
(1-2nd T) Bob Henderson/Damon Foster, 501
(2-1st) Curtis Moss/Randy Travis, 556
(2-2nd) Sue Avis/James Williams, 546
(3-1st) Bob Henderson/Damon Foster, 568
(3-2nd) Curtis Moss/Randy Travis, 563
Strike pot winners:
Elaine Henderson and Robert Lansberry
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot – James Williams (X+7+0=17) – no winner
Match Play – Marshall Miller (X — X — 7) – no winner
Pill Draw – Randy Travis (needed 2, got 6) – no winner
Waldo – Marshall Miller (removed the head pin, left one) – no winner
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
You asked for it and you’ve got it, Richard Jacoby and the Almost World Famous Po-Boy Tournament series starts this coming Wednesday night, Sept. 30th, at 7 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes.
Call or come by to reserve your spot so as to prevent a delayed start time.